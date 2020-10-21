Plans for 450 homes up for final approval

Telford & Wrekin Council will consider the proposal

The 70-acre Redhill site is earmarked for a mixture of detached, semi-detached and terraced houses, with just over a third designated as affordable housing.

Outline consent was granted in 2017 and, in its application for full planning permission, Vistry Group Plc admits the housing density in the new plans is “slightly higher” than previously, but adds that “substantial” open and green space is proposed too.

St Georges and Priorslee Parish Council and residents of nearby streets will be asked for their views in a consultation period that runs until Tuesday, November 10.

Telford and Wrekin Council will make its decision at a later date.

A design statement, prepared by Claremont Planning Consultancy on behalf of Stafford-based Vistry Group, says the homes, if approved, will be built by Bovis Homes and Linden Homes.

It says: “A mix of detached, semi-detached and short terraced dwellings is proposed, with varied sizes ranging from two- to five-bedroom market properties and one- to three-bedroom affordable dwellings.

“The site generally consists of arable farmland that is divided into a series of relatively large enclosed fields.

“The southern part of the site contains a single dwelling that is to be demolished as part of the proposed development.”

Watling Street Grange, a grade II listed Georgian property dating back to 1823, stands to the east and a composting plant lies to the north with Granville Country Park beyond, the statement adds.

It admits the blueprints show a “slightly higher density” of homes than anticipated in the outline plans, but says “substantial areas of public open space and green infrastructure” would be provided too, if approved.

Two new ponds, at the north of the site, would be dug, and other existing ponds retained.

A “green corridor” would run through the site, and play areas and a multi-use games arena would also be provided.