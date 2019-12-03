£15m scheme to help region's fish

The utility company is investing the money to install fish friendly screens in 13 locations, including the River Severn which passes through Shropshire, and Telford and Wrekin under an agreement with the Environment Agency.

Some of the screens will be installed directly into rivers, others inland to protect to eels and other water wildlife so they continue to thrive in their natural habitat.

The screens are being installed in raw water intakes where water is pumped from before being turned into drinking supplies.

Severn Trent project manager Heather McCready said: “We’re truly passionate about protecting the precious wildlife in our rivers, so we’re really excited about this project as we know it will bring huge benefits to the environment and to river life. We’re committed to protecting the wildlife in the rivers we use to supply our customers with water, so it’s really important we’re doing everything we can to protect them.”

The work is being carried out by Severn Trent contractors CiM6(Costain) and NMCN, formerly North Midland Construction Plc and aims to have all screens installed by March.

“When all the screens are installed, it’ll mean the wildlife living in our region’s rivers are safe and can live undisturbed by us, while we continue to take water from the river for drinking water,” she adds.

The first screen will be installed on the River Severn near Upton, in Worcestershire.