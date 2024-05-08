Hospital plans to be shown at NHS roadshow this month

Clinicians and members of the Hospitals Transformation Programme (HTP) from Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which manages both Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) and Princess Royal hospital in Telford (PRH), will be on hand to chat with the public and answer questions when the roadshow sets up at the Bellstone offices of Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin, from 1pm to 4pm on Wednesday, May 15.

The team will be explaining the plans and will encourage members of the public to stay involved through regular focus groups.

SaTH says that subject to approval, the HTP plans, also known as 'Future Fit', will mean the population of Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales will “benefit from high quality, sustainable care and fewer delays for treatment for everyone, at two thriving hospital sites.”

The HTP plans will see PRH specialising in planned care, and RSH specialising in emergency care.

In addition, 24/7 urgent care services will be available at both sites.

Ed Rysdale, Emergency Medicine Consultant and HTP Clinical Lead, said: “It is vital that our communities hear first-hand from our clinicians, who have designed and led this programme.

"We will be continuing this roadshow across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, and Mid Wales as we progress our plans to improve patient care and experiences at both of our hospitals.

“We are committed to continuing to work closely with our local communities, patients, and colleagues every step of this journey.”

The roadshow will also be visiting Wellington Market from 10am to 2pm on May 23, and the Mayfair Community Centre at Church Stretton from 10am to 1pm on June 13.