Expert divers from Mid Wales rescue team lead way in finding 12 boys and football coach trapped in Thailand cave

The young group have been trapped in the cave for ten days, and global experts John Volanthen and Richard Stanton, who are part of the mid and south Wales team, and Robert Harper were flown out to take part in the rescue operation.

They were sent because they are said to be the best in the job, and they discovered the group on Monday after a three-hour operation.

Vice chairman of the British Cave Rescue Council, Bill Whitehouse, said the pair were ready and able and as soon as they landed they got to work.

The boys were discovered by the divers on Monday, however because of the conditions they will need to learn to dive or wait months for flooding to recede before they get out.

The 12 boys and coach

In a video posted online, the divers told the stranded group that they will return with supplies, and now they will have to battle rising water to get back to the group.

They may need to have food sent in for at least four months, according to the Thailand military, who are trying to install power and telephone lines inside the cave to let the boys speak to their parents.

The British divers had said to have been involving in a number of diving operations before, and this one is set to be the most difficult to date.

Photographs from the scene have showed some of the stranded children, and in a video one of the divers is heard telling the group they will be returning tomorrow.

Mr Whitehouse said it was "quite a moment" when they received the news that the team had managed to find the boys.

He said: "They went in and they had to go through about 1,500 metres of partly flooded and partly open passage, you know bits of flooded passage, then bits above water and so forth.

"The description in his email was "it was a bit of a gnarly dive", which means there were complications and problems, quite a strong flow, current, so they were having to swim against the current and pull themselves along the walls.

"The visibility in the water would not have been very good but they had been diving over the weekend, since conditions got better and this was the last of the dives.

"We were hoping when they went in about 6.30am yesterday morning that this would be the day when we might learn something one way or the other but still about 4pm, when we got the message it was announced on the Thai radio they had been found and you think 'is that right?' and wait for a bit of confirmation, that was really quite a moment I tell you."