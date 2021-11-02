Bonfire Night firework displays are back

However, despite the usual saying being "remember, remember the fifth of November", several of Shropshire's main events are on different nights this year, with many selling out.

Shrewsbury's big fireworks night will be this Saturday, November 6, and tickets are still available. The town's biggest bonfire is almost ready now at the West Mid Showground for the big night, which will also have two fireworks displays on the same evening. The first one at 6.15pm is more suitable for families and is relatively noise-friendly - designed not to frighten younger children.

The later display at 7.45pm comes with more bang. Two displays are being put on to help more people enjoy the fireworks but safely with social distancing. There will also be funfair rides, food and drink stalls, and live music - as well as free parking on the showground.

Lance Jackson, chairman of the West Mid Showground, said: "There seems to be a lot of enthusiasm for it. We've had lots of volunteers helping us get it ready. We put out an appeal for materials for the bonfire and we've been inundated. It will be pallets only. We want it to be a clean bonfire.

"It's our first one since 2019, and we had problems then. We had bad weather with the flooding and had to move it twice. It was in December in the end, which I don't think went down too well.

"Online tickets sales for this year are looking good. We've got two fireworks displays, an earlier one which is more for children and young people and a later one for the adults. People can stay for both.

"We've got a fairground, refreshment stalls and a DJ playing as well."

Due to Covid safety precautions, several events will have reduced numbers. Some are sold out or only selling tickets in advance, while other have limited tickets on the gate.

Also on Saturday night will be the Whitchurch event at Alderford Lake. The popular event has sold out already. Also on Saturday night is an event at Bridgnorth Rugby Club, for which there are still tickets available, and a sold out event at Love2Stay in Shrewsbury.

On Friday, November 5, the official Bonfire Night, there are displays at Hodnet Primary School, Madeley Cricket Club and Newport Salop Rugby Club, for which there are tickets still available, and a sold out event at Bomere Heath Cricket Club.

But one of the county's marquee bonfire events in Donnington will not be until next weekend. The display and funfair at Broadoaks Playing Field is on Saturday, November 13.

Bonfire night events in Shropshire

Friday, November 5

SOLD OUT - Bonfire and Fireworks at Bomere Heath Cricket Club, Shrewsbury. Gates open 6pm.

Hodnet Bonfire and Fireworks Night at Hodnet Primary School, Shrewsbury Street, Market Drayton. Adults £5, Children £2. 6pm to 8pm. Buy tickets from ticketsource.co.uk/hodnet-pta

Madeley Bonfire Night at Madeley Cricket Club, Park Street, Madeley, Telford. Gates open 5pm. Advance tickets cost £3 for adults and £2 for children. To book contact the club via its Facebook page facebook.com/madeleycricketclub

Newport Salop Rugby Club bonfire night at The Old Showground, Forton Road, Newport. Gates open 6.30pm. Tickets £4.50. Purchase from ticketsource.co.uk/booking/select/gknZaDCzdtSq

Saturday, November 6

Shrewsbury Bonfire and Fireworks Spectacular at Greenhous West Mid Showground. Gates open 4.30pm. Displays at 6.15pm and 7.45pm. Adults £10, children over 5 £5, children under five go free. Buy tickets from westmidshowground.digitickets.co.uk/event-tickets/26787

SOLD OUT - Love2Stay Bonfire Night at Emstrey Bank, Shrewsbury. Gates open at 6pm.

SOLD OUT - Bonfire and Fireworks extravaganza at Alderford Lake, Tilstock, Whitchurch. Gates open 5pm.

Bridgnorth Rugby Club fireworks at Edgar Davies Ground, Bridge Street, Bridgnorth. Gates open 5pm. Adults £6, children £3. Buy tickets from eventbrite.co.uk/e/bridgnorth-rfc-fireworks-display-tickets-181648133457

Saturday, November 13