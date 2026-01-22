Council supports Telford theatre group ahead of latest production next month

Wellington Town Council has awarded a £1,500 award to The Crown Players.

The grant will help fund the group’s upcoming production of Goldilocks and the Three Bears, taking place at Charlton School from February 16 to 21.

As a non-profit organisation The Crown Players dedicate their proceeds to local causes. This year, all funds raised will benefit Severn Hospice.

Founded in 1981, The Crown Players have become a staple of Wellington’s cultural identity.

To date, the group has raised a remarkable £158,710 for local charities.

Last year alone, they presented a cheque for £12,500 to Severn Hospice following their successful run of Mother Goose.

"We are a non-profit making organisation and our aim is to produce pantomimes whilst promoting arts in education and raising funds for local charities," said Lisa Dean, secretary for The Crown Players.

"The cost of putting on a show averages £4,000. This grant means so much to us; it covers vital costs like venue hire, licenses, and costumes, ensuring we can maximise our final donation to the hospice."

Councillor Emma Holding, Chair of Wellington Town Council’s Events and Communications Committee, added: "Everyone loves a panto, and the town council felt that this was a great community project from a group who have been established in Wellington for many, many years.

"It is a pleasure to support a group that gives so much back to our residents."

In recognition of the council’s support, The Crown Players are offering six family tickets (valued at £25 each) — one for each evening performance — to local families who might otherwise be unable to attend.

To apply e-mail thecrownplayers@gmail.com or text Julie on 07538 035737.

People must quote the code 'GOLDIE' to put their name forward.

Performances of Goldilocks and the Three Bears will be taking place at Charlton School in Wellington from Monday, February 16 to Saturday, February 21.

Performances from Monday to Thursday take place at 7pm, on Friday and Saturday at 6.30pm, and a 1.30pm matinee on Saturday.

Tickets cost £9 for adults, £6 for children and concessions, and family tickets for two adults and a child cost £25.