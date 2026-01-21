Review: It’s a SIX star review for SIX at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre!

Following critical acclaim at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe back in 2017, “Six” has enjoyed cult status as both a musical, and an educational tool to teach youngsters about the infamous six wives of King Henry VII, with their individual tales of marriage to the mighty monarch depicted through song.

Written and created by Cambridge students Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow, following its Scottish debut SIX headed to the West End and Broadway and the momentum has grown and grown.

The show is 80 minutes straight through, no interval, and is essentially a medieval pop concert, if you can imagine that. It’s a one set piece, but with superb lighting effects and crystal clear sound quality loud enough to bring the house down.

The SIX wives of King Henry VIII in action on stage.

There isn’t a spinet, recorder or lyre in sight however. Instead, the outstanding female band, who are of course called “The Ladies in Waiting”, would rival any top rock band as they romp their way through the score with drums, guitars and keys galore.

Similarly, the royal cast consists of six incredibly talented singers/actresses who take their ‘queenspiration’ from current pop princesses including Beyoncé, Avril Lavigne, Adele, Rihanna, Ariana Grande and Alicia Keys, transforming into a stunning girl group with modern-day references and anecdotes.

Lasasha Aldredge as Catherine of Aragon.

As they offer their individual stories, it is interesting to find out the true facts, which may differ from the largely male biased stories you were taught at school.