Bridgnorth Musical Theatre Company will be donning their habits to perform Sister Act at Bridgnorth Endowed Leisure Centre from February 18 to 21.

The show is based on the famous film starring Whoopi Goldberg, in which her character has to hide in a convent under the guise of a nun after witnessing her boyfriend commit a murder.

Members of the Bridgnorth Musical Theatre Company were handing out flyers in Bridgnorth centre as they get set for their production of Sister Act

The show is being directed by Tim Brown and the cast is currently fine-tuning the scenes in rehearsals.

Ticket sales have just been given a boost after the cast did a leaflet drop in costume around Bridgnorth and held a market stall on Saturday, January 17. So anyone who would like to go will need to grab their tickets while they can.

Jess Miller, who plays the Mother Superior, said: “We would love you to see our beautiful show Sister Act.

“It’s going to be on from February 18 to 21 at Bridgnorth Leisure Centre.

“Please come and see us. It’s a joyful show with fabulous songs and great casting.

“Come and spread the love with us.”

Other shows the theatre group has recently performed include Made In Dagenham and My Fair Lady.

To book your tickets to Sister Act this February visit ticketsource.co.uk/bmtcsisteract2026