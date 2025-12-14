‘I love Birmingham’: Christopher Biggins heaps praise on the West Midlands has he returns to perform in panto for the first time in 50 years

To many he’s the king of pantomime, and this year Christopher Biggins dons the crown of King Richard in the Birmingham Hippodrome spectacular Robin Hood.

It has been a long wait for local audiences as Biggins, as he is affectionately known, has performed in only one other Birmingham panto in a career which spans more than 50 years.

That was back in 1989 in Babes in the Wood when Biggins shared the stage with fellow panto stalwarts including comedians Cannon and Ball, Coronation Street’s Pat Roach and singer and actress Bernadette Nolan.

This time he’s starring with Birmingham favourites Matt Slack and Andrew Ryan, style guru and presenter Gok Wan, singer and actor Matt Cardle, musical theatre’s Sandra Marvin and Steps star Faye Tozer.

And Biggins, who has starred in more than 45 pantos across the country over the years, says he cannot wait to return to the Hippodrome stage.

“I’m thrilled to be back in Birmingham, I love Birmingham,” he says. “I’ve seen lots of things at this gorgeous theatre and of course it’s one of the prime pantomimes in the country.”

Biggins first tried on King Richard’s crown for a brief spell last January in Robin Hood in London.

“I was in Woking last year doing pantomime and I went up for the last week of the Palladium and did four performances as King Richard there and I have to say I loved it,” he explains. “I said to our producer Michael Harrison ‘I could do this every night of the year’ and I think that planted his idea to bring me here and do it in Birmingham which was great.”

Christopher Biggins as King Richard in Peter Pan at Birmingham Hippodrome

Biggins undertook his first pantomime in the 1970s and since then has clocked up numerous Robinson Crusoes, Cinderellas, Sleeping Beauties and Snow Whites but unbelievably this is his first full season in a Robin Hood.

“I’ve never done Robin Hood before except for the Palladium but it’s a great subject with great characters and I think the kids will love it.

Biggins first emerged into the limelight in the 1970s in hit television series including Porridge and I, Claudius and he then went on to appear in children’s shows including Rentaghost and to present the family entertainment show Surprise, Surprise.

In 2007 he won I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! before featuring in a host of other television competitions including The Celebrity Chase, Celebrity Come Dine With Me and Celebrity MasterChef.

Now aged 76, Biggins’ contribution to the world of panto was recognised in 2017 when he received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Great British Pantomime Awards. So what is it about the festive extravaganza that he loves so much?

“The joyous thing about panto is it appeals to so big a range of age group, it’s fantastic and the range of audience who we’ve got out there is fantastic.”

And that is a love shared by the audiences who fill theatres each Christmas.

“People want to feel cheered so why not go and see a pantomime with people you like and love? It’s a real tonic,” Biggins says.

“And what you get for your money is huge. You get seven cast names, you get wonderful characters in the chorus, you get songs, you get fantastic music, unbelievable costumes and sets that are stunning.

“Luckily Crossroads Pantomimes, which I always do, give everything back to the customers who buy the tickets. The shows are lavish and fantastical.

“Not only that but many of the people who perform the pantomimes are seasoned pantomime performers and that’s what’s so important. Matt Slack has been here so many years and is a genius, he’s absolutely brilliant, and we’re lucky to have Gok Wan and Faye Tozer this year which is fantastic. It’s great we have all these performers together here to entertain the audiences in Birmingham.”

Birmingham Hippodrome Robin Hood panto cast with special guest Christopher Biggins

As a seasoned pantomimer, Biggins also has some tips for some of the cast members such as Matt Cardle and Sandra Marvin stepping into the panto world for the first time.

“My advice would be to go with it, don’t be frightened of it and learn from other people. Take information in rehearsals and really enjoy doing it. It’s a fantastic concept of entertainment and there’s nothing like it.”

For Biggins, the magic element which gives panto its sparkle is those watching the show.

“I would say it’s really audience participation gone mad. We try and drop that fourth wall and we talk to the audience and we can show them exactly who we are, what we are and what we’re about - and we’re there to make them laugh.

But as a septuagenarian, Biggins admits the panto schedule, which will see him performing two shows most days for six weeks, can take its toll.

“I do look forward to my bed, to resting,” he laughs. “Two shows a day is exhausting and the only rider, because you know all pop stars have riders these days, is I have to have a bed.

“The bed is important because I can go fast asleep, wake up ready, check the make-up is all right and go back on with the full energy of doing a pantomime.”

And he promises this year’s show will be a treat.

“I’m so thrilled to be back at the Hippodrome because I think it’s one of the country’s greatest theatres and it has an audience surrounding it which is so welcoming and so wants to go out and enjoy themselves.

“That’s what we’re here to do and I know they’re going to have a ball and it will be fantastic.”

Robin Hood plays Birmingham Hippodrome between 20 December and 1 February. For more information and tickets go to www.birminghamhippodrome.com or call 0121 689 3000.