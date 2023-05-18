Shrewsbury theatre to hold first dementia-friendly show when Buddy Holly story comes to town

A dementia-friendly performance of Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story will be held at Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn. Photo: Rebecca Nead-Menear

Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn will host it's first dementia friendly show when Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story visits the venue as part of a major UK tour.

Following on from Dementia Action Week (May 15 to 21), the Alzheimer's Society's biggest and longest running awareness campaign, the theatre is inviting people living with dementia, their families, and carers to experience a performance in a more relaxed environment at 2.30pm on Thursday, May 25.

Audience members will be able to move around freely, leave, and enter the auditorium as needed, with the lights on low and sound effects softened.

Seen by over 22 million people worldwide, the award-winning show tells Buddy Holly's story, from his Texas rockabilly beginnings to international stardom, featuring all of his greatest hits, including That'll Be The Day, Oh Boy, Rave On, La Bamba, Johnny B. Goode, Raining In My Heart, Shout and many more.

Theatre Severn marketing officer Beki Poole said: “We’re hoping to shine a light on this important cause by providing an accessible performance for those living with dementia. This performance is open to everyone and we’re sure audiences will be toe-tapping along to some Buddy Holly classics in this fantastic Rock n Roll musical.”

Buddy Writer and Producer Alan Janes says: “We hope our audience members enjoy these special relaxed performances during our UK tour. Our cast of hugely talented actors and musicians bring the joy of Buddy Holly’s music to our audience members, of all ages, so everyone can experience the pleasure of live music and theatre.”