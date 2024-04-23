Kym Marsh to play iconic Cruella as show heads to Birmingham

Marsh, who played Michelle Connor in the ITV soap, will star in a new musical version of Dodie Smith’s classic book 101 Dalmatians at The Alexandra, Birmingham.

The show is on from Tuesday, July 2 to Saturday, July 6 and is written by Douglas Hodge (music and lyrics) and Johnny McKnight (book), from a stage adaptation by Zinnie Harris.

Marsh first arrived on British TV screens back in 2000 appearing on the hit reality TV show Popstars, and winning a place in the subsequent band Hear'say.

The band achieved two UK number one singles and a number one album and Marsh went on to pursue a successful career as a solo artist.

She appeared in BBC One’s Doctors and Channel 4’s Hollyoaks: In The City before joining the cast of Coronation Street in 2006.

During 14 years on Britain's famous cobbles, she won a string of prestigious awards for her work before leaving to pursue other roles.

Since then she has appeared in hit BBC One drama The Syndicate and currently can be seen on BBC One’s continuing drama Waterloo Road, where she plays the role of Nicky Walters.

Marsh said: “I’m over the moon to be joining the cast of 101 Dalmatians playing the iconic Cruella De Vil, has there ever been a more fabulous baddie?!

"Obviously she’s a million miles away from me in real life – and my dogs are very glad about that – but being able to bring to life my take on this renowned character is a real treat. Douglas and Johnny have written this brilliant new musical filled with songs I’m already finding myself humming under my breath.

"The 101 Dalmatians story spans generations and I'm sure young and old alike will absolutely love this production."