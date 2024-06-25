Actress prepares to pass torch of iconic My Fair Lady role to her own granddaughter - 39 years on

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Heather Game, an actress who graced the Music Hall stage in Shrewsbury as Eliza Doolittle in 'My Fair Lady' in 1985, will witness her granddaughter, Jemma Game, step into the same iconic role next week.

When the show opens on Wednesday, July 3, Jemma will be performing as the famous cockney, Eliza, at the Theatre Severn, while Heather will be joining the cast to play Mrs Higgins.

Director James Broxton said Heather had been performing with the company, Get Your Wigle On for several years - but made a special request for a role after Jemma was given the lead.

"We had Mrs Higgins available and were casting for it," James said, "So she fit right in. There's a lovely moment on stage where they share a scene together - it's very special."

Heather Game with her granddaughter, Jemma, as she prepares to take on the role of Eliza Doolittle

Despite its acclaim, the performance is the first time that My Fair Lady has been at the Theatre Severn.

Based on George Bernard Shaw’s play Pygmalion, My Fair Lady tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, the young flower seller with an unmistakable Cockney accent which keeps her in the lower rungs of Edwardian society.

The programme for the 1985 show

Heather in the role in 1985

When Professor Henry Higgins tries to teach her how to speak like a proper lady, an unlikely friendship begins to flourish.

Tickets are available to purchase online, on the Theatre Severn website or by phoning the box office on: 01743 281281