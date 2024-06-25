Britain's Got Talent Star included in line-up for Penkridge Open Air festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Back for a fourth year, Penkridge Open Air will be presenting live music and comedy performances from July 5 to 7.

The music event takes place this year at Penkridge Sports & Recreation Centre, Monckton.

Headline act will be Britain's Got Talent 2023 winner the comedian Viggo Venn.

The Norwegian entertainer is performing alongside Five, Blazin' Squad, Rozalla, Gary Davies DJ Set, Dick and Dom DJ Set, Timmy Mallett and Barrioke.

This year will also bring a sense of nostalgia through its 1980s based performances on Friday and 90s to noughties on Saturday. The festival will then round things off with a family fun day, where Venn will be performing.

Known for his high-energy routines and high-vis-inspired performances he surpassed stiff competition from dancer Lilliana Clifton and magician Cillian O'Connor to win the ITV contest.

He had judges laughing and the audience chanting "one more time" in reference to his first audition on the show.

Venn is also set to perform in Shrewsbury at the Theatre Severn on Wednesday.

By Lydia Ham