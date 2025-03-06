Warning issued after e-scooter used in Shropshire village

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Bridgnorth Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) said they had been made aware of the use of e-scooters within the area of Alveley.

A spokesperson said: "Within the West Mercia policing area of Herefordshire, Shropshire and Worcestershire there is only one e-scooter trial, based in Redditch. Therefore, unless part of this loan scheme e-scooters can only be ridden on private land with the permission of the land owner.

"Although e-scooters are available to buy, they are currently illegal to use on public roads, pavements, cycle lanes and pedestrian-only areas.

"E-scooters are currently classed as a Personal Light Electric Vehicles (PLEVs) by the Government and fall under the same laws and regulations that apply to all motor vehicles in terms of requiring insurance, tax, MOT, licence and registration.

"There is no mechanism in place at the moment to obtain any of these for e-scooters so as this requirement can't be met their use in public areas is illegal.

"Anyone found using them in public areas risks having the e-scooter seized by the police."