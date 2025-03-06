Fire at popular cafe in Ludlow leaves family 'absolutely devastated'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Owners at Castle Lodge Buttery are yet to learn the full extent of the damage caused by the fire late on Wednesday (March 5), but have thanked the public for messages of support they have already received.

A passerby saw smoke and flames inside the cafe building in Castle Square at about 8.45pm on Wednesday and raised the alarm.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent two crews from Ludlow and Craven Arms. Operations and fire investigation officers also attended.

The firefighters used hosereel jets and breathing apparatus to get it under control. They learned that the fire had started in the first-floor rear kitchen of the cafe and spread to ducting, a fire service spokesperson said.

It was under control by 9.41pm.

The Castle Lodge Buttery, pictured last year. Photo: Google

In a statement released on social media about an hour later, the cafe team said: "We're absolutely devastated as a family by the fire at the Castle Lodge Buttery this evening.

"We would like the thank the passerby who alerted both 999 and ourselves and the quick action of Ludlow and Craven Arms firefighters who extinguished the fire quickly.

"We don't know the full extent of the damage yet, we ask that you are patient whilst we take time to let this all sink in privately. As soon as we are able to reopen, we will update everyone.

"Thank you for the kind messages of support received so far. Becky and Wendy."

Get a bespoke headline round-up from Shropshire, as well as breaking news updates, when you sign up to the Shropshire Star’s free emails