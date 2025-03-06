Man arrested and car seized in Telford after people found living inside following reports of drug misuse

Officers followed up reports of drug misuse and of people driving under the influence of drugs when they discovered the vehicle on Brackenfield.

It was deemed that the car was unroadworthy and it was taken away by a recovery vehicle.

One man was arrested at the scene.

PCSO Tom Uttley posted on West Mercia Police's Neighbourhood Matters page reporting the incident.

He said: "Yesterday, we seized a vehicle on Brackenfield in Brookside, the vehicle was not road-worthy and was being driven while declared SORN. People were found living in the vehicle after following up reports of drug misuse and driving under the influence of drugs. One male was arrested and the vehicle was taken away. Your vehicle must be road-legal to be able to drive it.

"We are working hard to tackle your parking concerns in Brookside.

"Inconsiderate or illegal parking can put pedestrians and other road users in danger. It can also create an obstruction for emergency vehicles."

