The ultimate drama. "An Inspector Calls." FIVE STAR REVIEW

The author is well-known for his use of dramatic irony and this play is no exception to the rule, and you know exactly where you are with a National Theatre production; they all scream excellence.

Set in 1912, in the fictional town of Brumley, this unusual tale follows members of the well to do and rather spoilt Birling family, who receive an unexpected visit from the mysterious Inspector Goole during a celebration for their daughter’s engagement.

The happy mood soon shifts however as the inspector begins to interrogate each family member about their involvement in the death of a young woman, Eva Smith, thus forcing them to face up to their total lack of regard for those less fortunate, and their social responsibilities. It isn’t long before his questioning rips the family apart.

A family ripped to pieces.

Director Stephen Daldry certainly has a unique style and a distinctive ability to update classic theatre to appeal to today’s audiences, so much so that over five million theatre goers have seen the play to date

What Daldry has created here is a gripping, unnerving thriller which certainly sets the mind thinking, with commanding performances from a near perfect cast. The ultimate drama.

Tim Treloar gives an exceptional performance as the infamous Inspector Goole, with the strong, direct approach the role demands and formidable stage presence.

Jeffrey Harmer is arrogant and boorish as Mr Birling, and again commands the stage with ease, while Jackie Morrison as Mrs Birling is superior and contemptuous; the epitome of a hard, uncaring mother.

Tom Chapman is perfectly cast as the entitled Gerald Croft, a finance with a secret to hide and Leona Allen is engaging yet thoroughly unpleasant as Sheila.

Leona Allen as Sheila.

It was nice to see some local performers taking part in crown scenes and a particular mention should go to the children who open the show with all the professionalism and confidence of any of the senior members of the cast.

The play is visually impressive thanks to designer Ian MacNeil, and is centred around the family’s town house, a striking piece of scenery which opens to reveal a dining room and slants and moves around, building up to a surprise at the end of the show. Look out for some astonishing special effects too which simply add to the menacing mood.

Rick Fisher’s dark, brooding lighting leaves you feeling uneasy, while startling sound effects and sudden musical interludes catch your breath and give you the urge to look over your shoulder.

A visually stunning production

An Inspector Calls is far from just a bog-standard thriller of its time. Rather, it is an extremely well-written, thought-provoking play which transcends across all decades and generations, from the students studying it for English Literature GCSE to those who remember the play when it debuted in 1945 and the TV film version from the fifties.

Drama at its very best. For tickets visit grandtheatre.co.uk or call 01902 429212.