Woman 'assessed' for injuries after two-car crash in Telford's Princess Royal Hospital car park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford occurred just after 10am on Thursday (March 6).

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the crash involved two cars.

A spokesperson added that an occupant of one of the cars was left in the care of the ambulance service.

West Mercia Police said officers attended the scene which was on the car park of Princess Royal Hospital.

A spokesperson said: "The collision involved two vehicles and was reported at around 10.10am."

West Midlands Ambulance Service said its crews treated a woman for injuries.

A spokesperson said: “We were called to reports of an RTC at a car park off Apley Castle Grainger Drive in Telford at 10.01am. We sent an ambulance and a paramedic officer to the scene.

"On arrival, crews found a woman who they assessed before conveying her to Princess Royal Hospital for further assessment. Another patient was also found but did not wish to be assessed and was discharged at the scene.”

Get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox with the Shropshire Star’s free newsletter