Shrewsbury woman headbutted retired policeman and threatened 'the gypsies are coming' in rampage at ex's parents' house

Anastasia Severn, aged 31, turned up at the house in Shrewsbury as her former partner’s parents were loading the boot of their car ahead of a trip on holiday to Wales.

Telford Magistrates Court was told how she started smashing an Audi Q5 before setting about a VW Polo in the attack on August 22 last year. She caused damage totalling around £3,885.

After she had finished with the cars, Severn shouted: “I’m going to keep coming back until you move away."

She then picked up a brick and threw it at her ex’s mother, who had to dodge to avoid being hit by it.