High Sheriff hosting show about murdering medics - all in the name of charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The High Sheriff of Worcestershire is presenting Dial Medicine for Murder to give audience members in a border town venue the chance to find out about two notoriously murderous medical doctors.

Dr Harold Shipman is considered to be one of the most prolific serial killers in modern history, with an estimated 250 victims.

Dr John Bodkin Adams was a British general practitioner, convicted fraudster, and suspected serial killer.

Now the lives of the gruesome pair has been turned into a show presented by Dr Harry Brünjes and Dr Andrew Johns.

They will be delving into the lives and crimes of Britain’s notorious physicians all in aid of Life Chances in a show at the Regal, Tenbury Wells, which is just over Shropshire's southern border.

Dial Medicine for Murder

The host of the show is Charles Moyle JP, the High Sheriff of Worcestershire.

He said: "We are honoured to host Dial Medicine for Murder, a unique and thought-provoking production.

"This event not only offers a deep dive into some of the most notorious medical crimes in British history but also supports Life Chances, a charity dedicated to improving the lives of vulnerable individuals. Your participation helps make a difference."

Set in the format of a medical consultation, Dial Medicine for Murder combines in-depth psychological analysis with contemporaneous film footage and news items to explore the chilling actions and complex psyches of these infamous figures.

Dr Brünjes and Dr Johns, who first met as medical students at Guy’s Hospital, bring a wealth of professional expertise to the stage.

Dr Brünjes' historical connection to Eastbourne Hospital, where Bodkin Adams died, and Dr. Johns' extensive experience in forensic psychiatry, including his involvement in over 100 murder trials and the Shipman inquiry, provide unique insights into these cases.

The origin of this compelling presentation lies in Dr Brünjes' acquisition of Folkington Manor, a property frequented by Bodkin Adams.

Dial Medicine for Murder

Their interest in the sensational trials and crimes led to a lecture for The Royal Society of Medicine, which evolved into a docudrama and later, a full stage production. The show gained national acclaim, including coverage by the BBC and ITV, following its success at The Edinburgh Festival.

Dial Medicine for Murder contrasts the backgrounds, arrests, trials, and legacies of Shipman and Adams, while also exploring the psychopathology behind their actions.

The interactive format encourages audience engagement, fostering dynamic debates and highlighting the contemporary relevance of these cases. Discussions include the evolution of medical regulations post-Shipman and safeguards to prevent similar occurrences.

Lauded for its insightful content and the natural stage presence of the presenters, the show offers a blend of professional analysis and personal anecdotes, enriching the educational value and making it a must-see event.

Dial Medicine for Murder

The show will be held at the Regal Tenbury Wells on Friday, November 1, 2024 from 7:30pm.

For more information on ticket prices and availability visit the venue website or contact 01584 811442

The Regal is a community-focused multi-arts venue situated in Tenbury Wells.

It is a registered charity run by a small team of professionals supported by more than 80 volunteers.

The Art Deco building started life as a cinema in 1937. Today the Regal presents a varied programme of live comedy, music, and live theatre alongside regular movie and arts screenings, and an annual professional pantomime.