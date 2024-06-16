TV stars lined up for independent book shops' events

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The week runs from June 15 (Sat) to June 22 and Booka at Oswestry and Bridgnorth has lined up what it calls a "jam packed schedule of events."

Holroyd Community Theatre, Oswestry, will be the setting for An Evening With Paul Sinha on June 18. The Chase star has a book out called One Sinha Lifetime.

It is marketed as a hilarious and moving coming-of-age memoir of one man’s search for fulfilment, and an unconventional odyssey through love, family, and the joy of general knowledge.

Paul Sinha

There are other events during the week listed on the Booka website.

On June 24 at the same venue you will be able to join an evening ‘talking crime’ with TV personality, criminal barrister and author Rob Rinder ‘in conversation’ with bestselling author Gillian McAllister and soon to be crime novelist Louise Minchin.

Actor Jill Halfpenny is one of the most recognised and beloved faces on British television, having burst onto the scene in Byker Grove, she has gone on to star in Coronation Street, EastEnders, Waterloo Road, Babylon, Three Girls, The Drowning, The Holiday, The Long Shadow and The Cuckoo.

With numerous stage credits to her name Jill also won series two of Strictly Come Dancing.

She is set to appear at The Holroyd Community Theatre, Oswestry, on June 25.

Next month's speakers lined up are TV and radio environmental presenter Tom Heap, Repair Shop expert Will Kirk, and more.

For details of the speakers, their books, times, ticket prices and future events visit the Booka website.