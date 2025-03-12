"War Horse" A play which will stay with you forever. FIVE STARS

First published in 1982 and based on real-life experiences, the story tells the tale of Joey, a faithful, hard working land horse who is sold to the British Army for service during World War I in France, and the desperate attempts of his owner, fifteen-year old Albert to find Joey and bring him home after the conflict. Although Albert is too young to enlist, he lies about his age and sets out on an adventure to find his best friend.

It’s a very sad, yet heart-warming story of a close relationship between man and beast, a reminder of how animals played such a huge part in the horrors of war during that time, and of course confirmation that no one wins in conflict; it is evil, pointless and completely futile.

So just how do you go about bringing horses to life on stage? Well the answer is as puppets of course, but such uniquely designed, believable puppets that after a few moments while your eyes adjust, they become real and the highly skilled puppeteers operating them simply disappear from view.

Joey and his pals are operated by three humans each, whose synchronicity and communication is outstanding given that they are unable to speak to each other, only in their animal form. Their skills of bringing an inane object to life is so exceptional that I wanted to reach out and stroke the horses.

Joey as a foal who grows to become the War Horse.

There are unforgettable moments in the play where you cannot quite believe your eyes, for instance when Joey grows from a foal to a fully grown, adult horse, and the battle scenes where the horses charge, where the horrors of The Somme hit home to those of us who have absolutely no perception of just how awful it was.

The hard-working cast are the backbone of the play, portraying a variety of characters displaying very different emotions, from the safety of their country homes, to the terrors experienced by young soldiers on the front, and the poor women left behind.

As we have come to expect from National Theatre productions, the show is visually stunning. The set is simple but extremely effective, with back projections depicting each scene in black and white sketches and the movement of props by the cast, while the lighting effects reflect the happiness and tranquillity of the farmland and then in stark contrast, the echoes of bomb blasts of the war.

The sound effects are exceptional too, with horses pounding their hoofs, snorting and whinnying and of course the effects of war which are nothing short of terrifying.

Tom Sturgess offers a touching and emotional performance as Albert, with great depth of character and appeal and makes the transition from a 15 year old to a young man with such ease you feel as if you are actually watching him grow up before your eyes.

Tom Sturgess as Albert

Sally Swanson who plays The Singer, the narrator of the play, is in fine voice joining the scenes seamlessly together with soft country tones and then in contrast, strong, jarring vocals in the dramatic moments. It is a hard role but one she delivers with confidence and conviction.

Karl Hayes is suitably horrible and menacing as Ted Narrocott, Albert’s drunken father who sells the horse in the first place and Jo Castleton gives an excellent performance as Rose, Albert’s long-suffering mother, constantly keeping the family afloat. The empathy and emotion she puts into the role is outstanding.

Alexander Ballinger as Captain Friedrich Muller tugged at the heartstrings as he portrayed a father prepared to risk everything to return to his child and Ike Bennett gives an inspired performance as Albert’s army buddy David Taylor, creating a bond with Tom Sturgess which is tangible.

Ike Bennett as David and Tom Sturgess as Albert, young men on The Somme.

Finally amid all the heartache and sorrow is a little puppet goose, whose operator knows exactly how to bring subtle moments of humour and lights up the stage at every entrance. Just lovely and created probably my favourite moments.

The Goose who brings humour and fun to the play.

Director Tom Morris and revival director Katie Henry have created something which is nothing short of a theatrical masterpiece and a play the likes of which you are unlikely to see again. However, it is harrowing, shocking and distressing and in my opinion not suitable for children under the age of 12. That said, as with all Morpurgo’s tales, it is definitely one for all children to see when the time is right.

“War Horse” is just over two and half hours of fascinating storytelling, outstanding theatrical effects, stunning performances by an outstanding cast and a very special play which will stay with me long after the curtain falls.

For tickets visit grandtheatre.co.uk or call 01902 429212. Runs until Saturday.