Promotional concert to be held in Bridgnorth ahead of classical festival

The festival organisers are putting on a promotional concert in St Mary’s Church in East Castle Street on Sunday, April 13, at 2.30pm.

The Halstead Piano Trio will be performing two Haydn piano trios and a duet for violin and cello by Tietz.

Tony Halstead, former conductor of the festival, will play harpsichord with Catherine Martin of the Salomon Quartet on violin and Pavel Serbin, a frequent performer at the festival, on violoncello.

Tickets at £28 are available by phone on 07547 289704.

