FIVE STAR REVIEW - "Dear Evan Hansen" raises the roof at the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre this week!

A shy, retiring young man, Evan Hansen, experiences the horrors of American High School when he finds himself thrown into a complex situation through the writing of a series of self help letters, which completely changes his life.

He then explores his loneliness and the state of his mental health as he tries hard to people-please, while perversely enjoying the unfortunate situation he is in the middle of, even though he knows deep down it will end in tears.

The musical made its debut on Broadway in the mid 2000’s, achieving critical acclaim and winning a host of Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Actor, Best Book and Best Score.

Although the storyline is somewhat sad and at times, almost too thought-provoking, there are endless moments of humour and some quirky characters to lighten the mood, but it is the score and the subsequent vocal performances which really make this musical special.

Ryan Kopel gives an exceptional dramatic performance in the title role, with all the appeal, vulnerability and awkwardness of a young man caught in a minefield of unease and apprehension, but it is his powerful vocal performance which really hits home.

The score of the show is musically complex, extremely demanding and to perform the character’s songs every day and night must be relentless, and yet he handles them with ease and leaving you feeling very comfortable that each number he sings will be outstanding.

Ryan Kopel in the title role

The comedy comes largely from Tom Dickerson as Evan’s nerdy gamer “family” friend Jared Kleinman, who is crude, but very funny throughout, displaying impeccable timing and comedy skills.

West End legend, Alice Fearn perfectly depicts a mother who although tries really hard, simply cannot shield her son from life’s challenges and of course as expected, hers is another superb vocal performance. Her song So Big/So Small is tear-jerking and a huge highlight, providing much needed light and shade to what is otherwise a very forceful score.

Alice Fearn as Heidi Hansen

There are highly emotional performances from Helen Anker and Richard Hurst as Cynthia and Larry Murphy, parents grieving the loss of their son, Connor, played to perfection by Killian Thomas Lefevre.

Killian Thomas Lefevre as Connor Murphy

The chemistry between Ryan Kopel and Lauren Conroy who plays love interest Zoe, is tangible and her demenor as a typical unimpressed American High School student is very natural. Her delightful singing voice allows us to see a softer side to her character and together, they become a sweet and very believable couple.

Lauren Conroy as Zoe Murphy

There is no doubt to be in this show, extreme vocals and the ability to portray emotions are a must and the hard-working ensemble and smaller characters are also outstanding.

Adam Penford’s direction is precise and pacey, while Carrie-Anne Ingrouille’s choreography is simple but highly effective.

Tom Marshall’s sound design is crystal clear, a definite improvement on most touring productions and Matt Daw’s lighting design is dazzling and atmospheric.

But the accolade of the night must be shared by Musical Supervisor Matt Spencer-Smith, Michael Bradley and the sensational band who bring the “Dear Evan Hansen” score to life with such feeling and flair.

The look of the show has been updated from the original West End production and adapted for a tour, but it is still impressive, with high-tech special effects, particularly in Act Two where screens depict the constantly shifting world of social media and the nightmares which occur if information is made public. What a strange world we live in these days.

A snapshot of the world of social media today

It is so easy to see the appeal of “Dear Evan Hansen” which has led to it becoming a cult musical, and not just with the younger generation, although they are more likely to identify with the deeper meaning of the plot.

It is engaging, amusing, soul-stirring and even a little distressing, and yet strangely uplifting, and a musical which set my mind thinking about the effects that social media has on us all, but particularly youngsters today.

Oh, and I definitely predict big things for the uber-talented Ryan Kopel. Let’s wait and see.

For tickets, visit grandtheatre.co.uk or call 01902 429212. Runs until Saturday.