Am-dram groups ready for performances around region

Starring Daniel Mays, Marisha Wallace, and Cedric Neal, in terms of performances it was of course amazing, but what made it even more special was the immersive experience.

Standing up for close on three hours takes some doing at my age, but I am so glad I did it. Being stood alongside the action and moving with the crowd makes you really feel as if you are part of the show and its something I will never forget. I’d highly recommend it.

With a funny script, excellent storyline and unforgettable songs, Guys and Dolls is the perfect am dram musical and that is no doubt why Musical Theatre Stafford has chosen it as their annual show.

This group is made up of talented and dedicated local people who are enthusiastic about providing performing opportunities within their community. Like all am dram groups, they are self-funded and are the oldest community theatre group in Stafford at 104 years old. That is quite an achievement!

From May 1-4, you can join gambler Nathan Detroit and his pals in downtown New York as he tries to find the cash to set up his floating dice game, with Lieutenant Brannigan breathing down his neck and his fiancée of fourteen years, Adelaide putting the pressure on too!

Meanwhile, legendary gambler Sky Masterson is in town and could supply the dollars, but foolishly falls for Nathan’s bet that he cannot take mission doll, Sarah Brown to Havana, Cuba. When Sky falls for Sarah however, there is much more than just his reputation on the line.

The score of Guys and Dolls includes some of the best-loved musical theatre classics such as “Take Back Your Mink,” “Luck Be a Lady,” “The Oldest Established” and of course everyone’s ideal ensemble number, “Sit Down You’re Rockin’ The Boat.”

In this production, Will Wood plays Nathan Detroit, Emily-Jayne Nicholls is Sarah Brown, Craig Blower plays Sky Masterson, and Kelly Edwards is Miss Adelaide.

If you love a period piece set in the 1950’s with all the glamour and glitz of the Big Apple, why not pop along to the Stafford Gatehouse Theatre this week?

For tickets, visit gatehousetheatre.co.uk or call 01785 619080.

Another well-loved, traditional musical is Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma!” which Brownhills Musical Theatre Company is presenting at the Lichfield Garrick Theatre from May 7-11.

Two of the cast of "Oklahoma!" presented by Brownhills Musical Theatre Company

When “Oklahoma!” was written over 80 years ago, it was seen as ground-breaking and is in many ways the duo’s most original and inventive piece.

Set at the turn of the 20th century in Western Indian Territory, the farmers and the cowboys spar for land, jobs and indeed women and so when farm girl Laurey falls in love with cowboy Curly, like all star-crossed lovers, the path to happiness is never easy.

Director, Laura Caradine said, “Our show has an outstanding cast and we have created a fresh, lively production.”

For tickets visit lichfieldgarrick.com or call 01543 412121. For group bookings, email brownhillsmtc@gmail.com

It’s musical theatre overload this week, with another favourite running at Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury.

From May 2-4, you can catch Telford and District Light Operatic Player’s production of the Madness musical, “Our House.”

On the night of his sixteenth birthday, Joe takes the girl of his dreams Sarah out on their first proper date.

In an effort to impress her, he foolishly breaks into a new building development near his house, but when the police arrive Joe is faced with a difficult decision. Does he stay and face the music, or does he run? Is he good Joe or bad Joe?

At this point, the story splits in two and we get to see what might happen in each scenario, all set to the distractive music of Suggs and his band.

Including incomparable tunes such as “House of Fun”, “Wings of a Dove,” “It Must Be Love,” “My Girl,” “Baggy Trousers,” and of course the title song, this musical is the perfect vehicle for young performers who are full of fun and energy!

For tickets, visit the group’s Facebook page or theatresevern.co.uk or call 01743 281281.

And another one!

The resident group at the Cresent Theatre in Birmingham is presenting “Gypsy” from May 11-18, with performances at 7.30pm nightly and a 2.30pm Saturday matinee.

Based on the life-story of Gypsy Rose Lee, a burlesque performer from the 1920’s and 1930’s, “Gypsy” is regarded by some as the ultimate musical.

Pushy mother Rose is determined that one, or both of her two daughters are to become stars on the Vaudeville stage and goes to every length to succeed. But is she really doing this for her girls, or striving to achieve her own dreams and living her life through them?

When Louise finally makes it and becomes a huge star, a heart-broken Rose is tossed on one side despite all her efforts and hard work. Did she go too far and is now reaping her reward?

This is one of those musicals which tugs at your heartstrings and can have you laughing out loud one minute and crying buckets the next.

The script is witty and extremely well-written and the songs are outstanding and include “Let Me Entertain You,” “Some People,” “Everything’s Coming Up Roses,” and “Rose’s Turn,” one of the most powerful female solos ever written.

“Gypsy” is one show I have always longed to perform with my own theatre group, but sadly have not had the chance. One day perhaps.

It’s a good one!

For tickets, visit crescent-theatre.co.uk or call 0121 643 5858.

