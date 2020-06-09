Birmingham REP launches free project for theatre fans

The city centre venue has created REPurposed, a selection of free masterclasses, conversations and insights for people to access from home.

The project is described as a 'chance for artists, creators, actors, and audiences across Birmingham, the wider region and nationally, to exchange ideas, discover new skills, be present, ask questions, provide answers, and find out more about The REP'.

The theatre will host REPurposed via on Zoom with The REP’s two-time Olivier Award-winning artistic director Sean Foley, together with deputy artistic director Amit Sharma.

Each week they will also be joined by special guests from the theatre's group of associate artists, featuring the likes of Coronation Street's Lorna Laidlaw and comedian and writer Meera Syal.

For more information, click here.