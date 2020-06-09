Menu

Advertising

Birmingham REP launches free project for theatre fans

By Rebecca Sayce | Theatre & Comedy | Published:

Birmingham REP has launched a new project to keep theatre fans entertained during lockdown.

Birmingham REP. Picture by: Ross Jukes

The city centre venue has created REPurposed, a selection of free masterclasses, conversations and insights for people to access from home.

The project is described as a 'chance for artists, creators, actors, and audiences across Birmingham, the wider region and nationally, to exchange ideas, discover new skills, be present, ask questions, provide answers, and find out more about The REP'.

The theatre will host REPurposed via on Zoom with The REP’s two-time Olivier Award-winning artistic director Sean Foley, together with deputy artistic director Amit Sharma.

Each week they will also be joined by special guests from the theatre's group of associate artists, featuring the likes of Coronation Street's Lorna Laidlaw and comedian and writer Meera Syal.

For more information, click here.

Theatre & Comedy Entertainment
Rebecca Sayce

By Rebecca Sayce
@becci_star

Entertainment journalist for Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Contact me: rebecca.sayce@expressandstar.co.uk

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News