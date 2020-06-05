'For now, it is all about 2021': Coronavirus has devastating impact upon local theatres

But the theatre will remain dark until at least November as it looks to stay afloat amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The theatre has been closed until Monday, November 2, with shows scheduled prior to that either cancelled or rescheduled.

The impact of Covid-19 has been devastating for the theatre and live entertainment industry, especially for charitable organisations like Birmingham Hippodrome who do not receive any regular revenue subsidy. Almost all of its income comes from sales of tickets for productions, so it currently has no revenue stream.

At this point, the safety and health of its staff and visitors is paramount, and it cannot see a financially viable and safe way to reopen while social distancing measures are still in place.

The theatre’s artistic director and CEO, Fiona Allan, is now part of the Events and Entertainment group of the Cultural Renewal Taskforce announced by Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden. The Hippodrome hopes it can rapidly work towards a time frame for a safe reopening.

Jenna Hadley, head of communications at the theatre, said: “Having an active culture and tourism sector is vital in ensuring that our local economy can bounce back from this global crisis.

"The Hippodrome, like so many theatres around the country, will need to make a decision on whether our Christmas pantomime season is viable over the next four to six weeks, which is why it is so vital to be working towards a solution now.

“To survive this crisis, the theatre and live entertainment industry will need substantial relief from Government as the loss of Christmas seasons will see many theatres permanently close.

“All ticket holders affected by the extended closure period will be contacted directly by the Birmingham Hippodrome sales team and we are working hard with producers to secure rescheduled dates where possible.”

For ways to support the Hippodrome during this time, audiences are being kindly asked to consider an exchange, credit on account or a donation of some, or all, of the cost of the ticket to help secure the venue’s future.

This weekend, the venue had been due to host the musical Bring It On, though that has now been cancelled.

Forthcoming events that have been postponed include the B-SIDE Hip-Hop Festival, Les Miserables, Six, Sister Act, Joel Dommett – Unapologetic (If That’s OK?), Hairspray and Faulty Towers.

"Events that have been cancelled include Samsara – Aakash Odedra, Birmingham Royal Ballet’s Don Quixote, Danni Hero, Groove On Down The Road and The Phantom Of The Opera.

"The theatre hopes to return for two performances of Alan Carr – Not Again, Alan, which are both sold out and are scheduled for November 5 and 6.

It’s money-spinning performance of Goldilocks And The Three Bears, starring Matt Slack, is due to follow from December 19 to January 31. Tickets remain on sale for that.

The Grand Theatre, in Wolverhampton, meanwhile, is presently closed until Monday, August 31.

CEO and artistic director Adrian Jackson said: “We are living thorough unprecedented times but that said, I would like to take this opportunity to reassure everyone that great care and effort is being taken to safeguard the future of our Grand Theatre.

"Thanks to shrewd business planning and careful financial management, the theatre, which is also a registered charity, will make a grand comeback just as soon as it is safe to do so.

“Decisions around our autumn/winter season, and our traditional family pantomime are in major discussion and there will be an update as soon as possible.

"For now, it is all about 2021. We have secured phenomenal shows for our new season, some of which are already on sale and others will be announced very soon.

“As a charity, we provide vital work in the community and sustaining this work is of the utmost priority.

“I would like to sincerely thank everyone for the donations, letters, cards, emails and comments of support we have received.

"In a time when we are isolated from the people we care about, these gestures are greatly appreciated.

"The Grand has stood proudly in Wolverhampton for the past 125 years and we will ensure that the people of Wolverhampton and beyond will continue to enjoy this great theatre for many decades to come.”

While some productions have been completely cancelled, a large percentage have been re-scheduled for a later date. For the complete listing’s customers should visit www.grandtheatre.co.uk

Customers who have already booked will receive correspondence that outlines their options for managing bookings. Any enquiries should be emailed to feedback@grandtheatre.co.uk