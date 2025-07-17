British Touring Shakespeare brings enchantment and gothic thrills to Shropshire’s Soulton Hall

Carys Clempner, who plays Hermia in A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and originally hails from Shropshire, said: “As a proud Shropshire native, I’m thrilled to return to my home county and visit Soulton Hall with A Midsummer Night’s Dream as part of British Touring Shakespeare’s UK-wide summer tour. Performing under the open sky in this enchanting setting really brings the play’s magic and romance to life. I know the audience will adore every whimsical moment!”

Bottom and Titania in British Touring Shakespeare's 'A Midsummer Night's Dream'. Photo: British Touring Shakespeare /Tom Godber

Co-adapter of Frankenstein, award winning historian and writer David Hobbs MBE, who retired from the Royal Navy with the rank of Commander, said: “In our adaptation of Frankenstein, we’ve striven for authenticity in both the dialogue and the staging — particularly in the naval scenes. The language reflects the period’s seafaring vernacular, and every detail — from the sound of rigging to the prop design — has been informed by rigorous historical research. Audiences will feel transported aboard Walton’s vessel as Victoria Frankenstein recounts her chilling journey.”

Tim Ashton of Soulton Hall said: “The Ashton family are delighted to be welcoming British Touring Shakespeare back to Soulton Hall, their performances are always thoughtful and great fun and we delight in our long-standing association with these amazing players. This year’s pairing of A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Frankenstein promises an unforgettable weekend of theatre beneath the Shropshire sky.”

Hermia, Helena, Lysander and Demetrius in British Touring Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream. Photo: British Touring Shakespeare /Tom Godber

British Touring Shakespeare has delighted audiences for over 25 years with vibrant, accessible productions of Shakespeare classics. In 2020, the company was the first to return to live open-air theatre during the recovery from the pandemic, and has since continued to champion outdoor performance with acclaimed tours of Two Gentlemen of Verona, Much Ado About Nothing, Twelfth Night, Dracula, and The Hound of the Baskervilles among others, being enjoyed by thousands of theatregoers over the years.

Tickets for A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Soulton Hall on Saturday, 2 August can be purchased at: tickettailor.com/events/facsimileproductions/1604799