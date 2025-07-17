Be part of Shakespeare in the making: 'The Tempest Retold' world premiere

Audiences are invited to witness the fourth instalment of Debs Newbold’s acclaimed Shakespeare adaptations in its very first public iteration. This informal and intimate presentation will weave Shakespeare’s celebrated verse together with newly crafted material, offering a unique glimpse into an evolving script before its final form is realised.

Debs Newbold. Photo: Full Mongrel and Co

Key Highlights:

Exclusive Sneak Peek

Secure a ringside seat to Debs Newbold’s creative process, experiencing surprises and developments as the performance unfolds.

Audience Collaboration

Attendees are encouraged to offer simple feedback after the show, helping to shape the next draft of this emerging work.

Blending Old and New

Enjoy the familiar magic of Shakespeare’s language alongside Debs’s inventive storytelling twists and vivid imagery.

One‑Night‑Only Event

This special performance will be presented only once in its current form—come with curiosity and play an active role in the creation of tomorrow’s Shakespearean theatre.

Debs Newbold performing Macbeth Retold at the Willow Globe in 2024. Photo: Full Mongrel and Co

Performance Details:

Date: Saturday 2nd August 2025

Time: 7pm

Venue: The Willow Globe

Tickets: Limited availability. Book early to secure your place and experience the future of Shakespeare storytelling.

For tickets and further information, please visit shakespearelink.org.uk or contact the Box Office info@shakespearelink.org.uk

Debs Newbold performing Macbeth Retold at the Willow Globe in 2024. Photo: Full Mongrel and Co

Shakespeare Link are grateful to Arts Council Wales’ Night Out scheme for supporting this event.