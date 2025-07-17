Shropshire Star
Close

Be part of Shakespeare in the making: 'The Tempest Retold' world premiere

The Willow Globe is delighted to host the world premiere of The Tempest Retold, an inaugural, work‑in‑progress solo performance by multi‑award‑winning storyteller Debs Newbold, on Saturday, 2  August —a very special occasion, as her previous trilogy; Macbeth, Romeo & Juliet and King Lear, all debuted at Shakespeare’s Globe in London.

By contributor Jacquie Blake
Published
Last updated

Audiences are invited to witness the fourth instalment of Debs Newbold’s acclaimed Shakespeare adaptations in its very first public iteration. This informal and intimate presentation will weave Shakespeare’s celebrated verse together with newly crafted material, offering a unique glimpse into an evolving script before its final form is realised.

Debs Newbold
Debs Newbold. Photo: Full Mongrel and Co

Key Highlights:

  • Exclusive Sneak Peek

  • Secure a ringside seat to Debs Newbold’s creative process, experiencing surprises and developments as the performance unfolds.

  • Audience Collaboration

  • Attendees are encouraged to offer simple feedback after the show, helping to shape the next draft of this emerging work.

  • Blending Old and New

  • Enjoy the familiar magic of Shakespeare’s language alongside Debs’s inventive storytelling twists and vivid imagery.

  • One‑Night‑Only Event

  • This special performance will be presented only once in its current form—come with curiosity and play an active role in the creation of tomorrow’s Shakespearean theatre.

Debs Newbold performing Macbeth Retold at the Willow Globe in 2024
Debs Newbold performing Macbeth Retold at the Willow Globe in 2024. Photo: Full Mongrel and Co

Performance Details:

  • Date: Saturday 2nd August 2025

  • Time: 7pm

  • Venue: The Willow Globe

  • Tickets: Limited availability. Book early to secure your place and experience the future of Shakespeare storytelling.

For tickets and further information, please visit shakespearelink.org.uk or contact the Box Office info@shakespearelink.org.uk

Debs Newbold performing Macbeth Retold at the Willow Globe in 2024
Debs Newbold performing Macbeth Retold at the Willow Globe in 2024. Photo: Full Mongrel and Co

Shakespeare Link are grateful to Arts Council Wales’ Night Out scheme for supporting this event.

Similar stories

Most popular