Be part of Shakespeare in the making: 'The Tempest Retold' world premiere
The Willow Globe is delighted to host the world premiere of The Tempest Retold, an inaugural, work‑in‑progress solo performance by multi‑award‑winning storyteller Debs Newbold, on Saturday, 2 August —a very special occasion, as her previous trilogy; Macbeth, Romeo & Juliet and King Lear, all debuted at Shakespeare’s Globe in London.
Audiences are invited to witness the fourth instalment of Debs Newbold’s acclaimed Shakespeare adaptations in its very first public iteration. This informal and intimate presentation will weave Shakespeare’s celebrated verse together with newly crafted material, offering a unique glimpse into an evolving script before its final form is realised.
Key Highlights:
Exclusive Sneak Peek
Secure a ringside seat to Debs Newbold’s creative process, experiencing surprises and developments as the performance unfolds.
Audience Collaboration
Attendees are encouraged to offer simple feedback after the show, helping to shape the next draft of this emerging work.
Blending Old and New
Enjoy the familiar magic of Shakespeare’s language alongside Debs’s inventive storytelling twists and vivid imagery.
One‑Night‑Only Event
This special performance will be presented only once in its current form—come with curiosity and play an active role in the creation of tomorrow’s Shakespearean theatre.
Performance Details:
Date: Saturday 2nd August 2025
Time: 7pm
Venue: The Willow Globe
Tickets: Limited availability. Book early to secure your place and experience the future of Shakespeare storytelling.
For tickets and further information, please visit shakespearelink.org.uk or contact the Box Office info@shakespearelink.org.uk
Shakespeare Link are grateful to Arts Council Wales’ Night Out scheme for supporting this event.