Ludlow Castle Comedy Festival review: Lightning, evacuation and laughs

As many comics noted, household names Joel Dommett and Russell Howard included, "I've not been evacuated since school!"

The weather forecast was not great, but few could have predicted the organisers having to usher more than 4,000 revellers out into the tight market square area of the town centre, just outside the castle walls.

It was tricky. It was not enjoyable for organisers or fans. Some of the latter grew frustrated at the time spent outside but it had to be done. Nobody wanted to be near that stage if lightning struck!

It was a logistical nightmare, in truth, but it was handled about as well as could be expected. As with anything, it probably helped planners prepare for if Mother Nature strikes again in one of their 'summer festivals'. As final act and main headliner Russell Howard noted late on "it was a review from God!"

The front section of the Ludlow Castle audience lapped up the comedy action despite the inclement weather conditions. Photo: Andy Hughes Photography

Most importantly I am happy to report the near two-hour evacuation and subsequent sodden conditions did little to dampen a fantastic full day of comedy.

The only slight shame was the swift temporary departure cut short Ivo Graham's act - he was second on of nine comics - and I presume the delay meant his successor Jeff Innocent did not appear.

The Futuresound Group billing for the castle's Comedy Festival was eye-catching and boy did it deliver. Some of the country's most well-known comedians descended on south Shropshire and it was no surprise tickets flew off the shelves.

There was a little bit of something for everybody, no matter the generation as sets ranged from 20 to 30 minutes - albeit this was no family show (it was 16+). If you were a parent or grandparent you did not want to be sitting with a child under the age of 18!

Current affairs of differing subjects, from Coldplay controversy to Gregg Wallace to close-to-the-knuckle Epstein material, were covered.

Headline act Russell Howard brought down the curtain by delighting fans. Photo: Andy Hughes Photography

Some of the acts, including opener Laura Smyth, Justin Moorhouse, Joel Dommett and Katherine Ryan, took pleasure in geographically and culturally ribbing Ludlow.

A few admitted to having no idea at which part of the country they were in. Justin Moorhouse compared nearby Craven Arms to a made-up Harry Potter thing and Much Wenlock was described as sounding like something totally unprintable.

Host Stephen Bailey, who tried his best to keep the crowd going despite the pause and wet conditions before mercifully sun appeared, spent the entire day working out his demographic and Ludlow's level of poshness.

Audience members sitting near the front were mocked by Clinton Baptiste, among others. Photo: Andy Hughes Photography

The castle was a popular point of interest. Some wondered why it had not been rebuilt, others joked everybody was a royal or peasant. Katherine Ryan - the headline UK-based Canadian star - looked at the news to see what was on and referenced my evacuation article, as well as upset on planning applications and sourdough. "You should see the news in London!" She quipped.

Mostly, though, it was great comedy. I had seen many of these acts before - Tom Davis is a favourite of my wife and I - and he delivered in spades.

Clinton Baptiste, with his popular paranormal clairvoyant act of Peter Kay's Phoenix Nights fame, was another hit.

It was a classic comedy festival in a wonderfully unique setting and I would urge any fan of live entertainment to take in a show at the castle.

The trio of 'Live at Ludlow Castle' weekends finish at the end of this week with music acts Supergrass, Olly Murs and Jess Glynn, with other stellar acts, headlining Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively. Tickets are still available for Friday and Sunday and you should grab them for what will be family shows to remember.