Barbara Nice to perform in Afternoon of Entertainment in Telford

Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin puts on a star-studded Afternoon of Entertainment at the Oakengates Theatre each year. The next event is part of the charity’s 70th birthday celebrations and is on Tuesday May 12, from 2pm to 5pm at Oakengates Theatre.

The extravaganza brings in more than 400 people every year, mainly aged 60 plus. Acts this year include vintage vocal harmony trio the Bluebird Belles, solo act Terry Drury, Black Country comedy stars The Fizzogs, comedian Dominic Woodward and actress, comedian and artistic director Janice Connolly, performing her stand-up routine as Barbara Nice

Heather Osborne, chief executive of Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin, said: ‘We know that older people in the communities we serve look forward to this event every year. It’s a highlight of our calendar and its success is entirely down to our staff and volunteers, who work hard to put on a brilliant programme for older people to enjoy. It is a wonderful afternoon of entertainment and always hugely popular.’

Tickets cost £7.50 and can be booked by contacting Angela Goodman on 01743 233123 (ext. 231) or by emailing angela.goodman@ageukstw.org.uk.

For further details, visit ageukshropshireandtelford.org.uk