West End hit Dreamgirls coming to Birmingham in first UK tour

Opening in Bristol, the hit show comes to Birmingham's Alexandra Theatre from Tuesday, December 8, 2020, to Saturday, January 2, 2021.

The hit shows tells the story of Effie, Lorrell and Deena, three talented young singers in the 1960s who embark on a journey thro9ugh a world of fame, fortune, and the ruthless realities of show business.

It features classic songs And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going, Listen and One Night Only.

This multi-award winning new production of Dreamgirls had its critically acclaimed West End Premiere in December 2016 at London’s Savoy Theatre, 35 years on from opening on Broadway.

In 2006, Dreamgirls was adapted into an Oscar® winning motion picture starring Beyoncé Knowles, Jennifer Hudson, Eddie Murphy and Jamie Foxx.

Casting is yet to9 be announced.

For more information, click here.