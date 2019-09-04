Show to tell-all on Ursula the Sea Witch at Birmingham Hippodrome

Unfortunate: the untold story of Ursula the Sea Witch is heading to Birmingham Hippodrome following a sell-out run at the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

The show is described by creators Fat Rascal Theatre as a tale to 'reveal what really happened under the sea, in a tell-all tale of sex, sorcery and suckers'.

Chris Sudworth, director of artistic programme at Birmingham Hippodrome, said: “The moment I saw Fat Rascal’s hilarious production at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe I knew that we had to bring the show to Birmingham.

“The ideal adults-only outing for Christmas, this inventive and one-of-a-kind show is sure to be the must-see of the festive season and continues Birmingham Hippodrome’s commitment to showcasing fresh, new musicals.”

Unfortunate: the untold story of Ursula the Sea Witch plays at The Patrick Studio, Birmingham Hippodrome from December 16 to 22.

