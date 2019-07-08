Musical that chronicles life during the First World War is heading to the Midlands

Poppyfields is teaming up with Dreamworks Productions and the Royal British Legion at the Crescent Theatre.

Set against the backdrop of the brutal world that was the conflict in 1916, Poppyfields tells a tale of love, loss, sacrifice and brotherhood.

Documenting the lives of four principal characters, the audience are taken on an emotional journey.

It takes them from a Home Front rife with class division, conscription and suffrage, to the horror of the Battle of the Somme and the tragic loss of life the ensued. It will be the third run in 18 months for the Poppyfields team.

After nearly a decade of writing and development, the production debuted at Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury, in February 2018 and sold out the same theatre in September.

Writer, John Howard, from Shrewsbury, said: “I am extremely pleased and excited that Dreamworks Productions are taking Poppyfields to Birmingham and beyond.

“I’m particularly happy that new audiences will bear witness to the lives, loves and sacrifices portrayed in our musical. Lest we forget.”

In addition, the Poppyfields team has retained its partnership with the Royal British Legion, which sees £1 from every ticket sold under the promotional code “BRL1” go directly to the charity.

For more information on all things Poppyfields The Musical, visit poppyfieldsthemusical.co.uk

Tickets for all of the performances from November 7 to10 can be purchased by calling the Crescent Theatre Box Office on 0121 643 5858 or visiting crescent-theatre.co.uk