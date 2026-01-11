From cockroaches to kookaburras: Telford zookeepers count 1,500 animals in annual stock take
Keepers have counted around 1,500 animals of all shapes and sizes - some cute, some creepy-crawly - as part of a Telford zoo's annual stock take.
By Megan Jones
Cockroaches, capybaras, cane toads and a pair of kookaburras were some of the animals being counted this week at the Exotic Zoo.
The annual animal count is a requirement of the Telford zoo's licence conditions, but the data from the annual count is shared with other zoos around the world.
The global database is then used to help manage worldwide conservation breeding programmes for endangered animals.