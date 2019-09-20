Classic car show near Newport could now be annual event following success

The Edgmond Classic and Sports Car Show featured nearly 50 glistening vehicles for guests to view and jump inside while speaking to their owners.

The event on Sunday was organised by members of the the Newport Ex Round Table Club to raise funds for the Newport Cottage Care Centre.

Visitors took advantage of the opportunity to chat to owners and take pictures sitting inside some of the most luxurious cars on offer.

Sponsored by Telford's Autotech Performance and Telford Group, of Stafford Park, the show raised £700 towards new x-ray equipment for the care centre in Upper Bar.

A number of awards were given out during the show, including the visitor's favourite car, which was awarded to Mike Ridley with his Jaguar XK120 and the best presented car, which was won by Glenn Holloway and his 1977 Alfa Romeo Alfetta GTV.

A presentation took place and a bottle of champagne was handed out to the winners by Peter Thorpe, of Autotech Performance and Steve Woodhouse, event organiser.