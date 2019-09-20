Menu

Classic car show near Newport could now be annual event following success

By Rory Smith | Newport | Telford entertainment | Published:

Hundreds of petrol heads and classic car lovers turned out to a village near Newport for a charity car show - and there are now plans to make it an annual event due to its success.

David and Julie Barlow show off their 1951 Daimler DB18 with Hooper Empress Coachwork

David and Julie Barlow with their 1951 Daimler DB18 with Hooper Empress Coachwork

Glyn and Madeleine Upton with their 1957 Bentley S1

Steve Woodhouse, event organiser and member of Newport Ex Round Table Club, with Glenn Holloway, winner of the best prepared car, Peter Thorpe, event sponsor and Mike Ridley, winner of the visitor favourite car

A family of festivalgoers enjoy a 2001 Bentley Arnage belonging to Steve Woodhouse

The Edgmond Classic and Sports Car Show featured nearly 50 glistening vehicles for guests to view and jump inside while speaking to their owners.

The event on Sunday was organised by members of the the Newport Ex Round Table Club to raise funds for the Newport Cottage Care Centre.

Visitors took advantage of the opportunity to chat to owners and take pictures sitting inside some of the most luxurious cars on offer.

Sponsored by Telford's Autotech Performance and Telford Group, of Stafford Park, the show raised £700 towards new x-ray equipment for the care centre in Upper Bar.

A number of awards were given out during the show, including the visitor's favourite car, which was awarded to Mike Ridley with his Jaguar XK120 and the best presented car, which was won by Glenn Holloway and his 1977 Alfa Romeo Alfetta GTV.

A presentation took place and a bottle of champagne was handed out to the winners by Peter Thorpe, of Autotech Performance and Steve Woodhouse, event organiser.

