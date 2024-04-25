New manager being sought for big sports community pub in Shrewsbury

The Steam Wagon Inn, at Mount Pleasant Road, is currently being run by HGC Holdings Limited which runs the Red Barn on the other side of town.

A spokesman for the company said they are currently running it on a temporary basis for Punch Taverns but may decide to put in a bid.

The HGC Holdings spokesperson said the previous operator resigned, hence why the business is now on the market.

He said: "The pub has had its problems over the years but it is now a really nice place for the local people to come and join.

"There is zero trouble here and we are a massive sports pub. We also do food and have just changed the menu."