Woman was nearly four times the drink drive limit after 'wine and shots with friends'
A Shifnal woman has been banned from the road after she was found to be nearly four times the legal drink drive limit.
Plus
Published
Deborah Weaver of Shrewsbury Fields had crashed her Blue Peugeot in Brockton Way on March 1 after she had been out drinking with friends.
Telford Magistrates Court heard on Tuesday that the 55-year-old had consumed two glasses of wine and "several shots" but had “not given any thought whatsoever if she was fit to drive”.