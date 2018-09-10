Menu

Newport Proms party is no damp squib - with video and pictures

By Jordan Reynolds | Newport | Telford entertainment | Published:

Almost 2,000 people donned raincoats and sheltered under umbrellas for Newport's second annual Proms and Prosecco in the Park event.

Claire Booth from Newport

Proms and Prosecco in the Park

Sarah Mellor from Hinstock

Claire Booth from Newport

Proms and Prosecco in the Park

Proms and Prosecco in the Park (and gin)

Paige Fowler, 8, Isla Reynolds, 8, and Maisie Jones, 8, from Newport

Claire Booth

Fraser Smith, Kathy Smith, Elizabeth Fundell, Iain Alexander and Rebecca Barton from Newport

Proms and Prosecco in the Park

Proms and Prosecco in the Park

Rich Whitehouse, Graham Chilcott, Simon Parker from Newport

Proms and Prosecco in the Park

Danni Cornmell from Newport

There was a line-up of musicians, finishing with a Last Night of the Proms style performance including a winner of China's X Factor at the event in Chetwynd Deer Park on Saturday.

Esther Wright, from Fizz Festivals, which organised the event, said: "It has been a fantastic turn-out. We had almost 2,000 people come, which is something because of the weather.

"But people had the great British spirit and they turned out with their raincoats on and their brollies out.

"It was six hours of live music, a variety of musical performances, and we try and get a couple of local artists so they can perform on a larger scale.

"It all culminated with a Last Night at the Proms-style finale, with a 35-piece band and the winner of China's X Factor.

"We allowed people to bring their own food and drink and they set their own picnics up and there were also street food stalls and four different bars."

Proms and Prosecco in the Park

Esther added: "It was a really fun, family-focused event with lots of activities for children too.

"Hundreds of children came and took part in workshops like den building.

"We had lots of questions abut the weather leading up to the day and people came out and enjoyed it anyway."

