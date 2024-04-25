Owners of stunning and popular historic shop reveal reasons behind plans to sell

The owners of Bodenhams, on Broad Street in Ludlow, confirmed the move in a post shared on social media.

The shop is hugely popular and is based in an "extraordinary" 600-year-old Grade II listed building.

Its owners Roger and Monika Curry took over the business in 2018 – and said increased interest rates on the loan they had taken out to buy the building had played a big part in the decision to sell.

The owners of Bodenhams in Ludlow have revealed plans to sell the building. Picture: Google

They said the rising costs leave "little room" to pay for the upkeep of the historic building, adding that they are "unwilling to witness the gradual deterioration of this historical landmark due to financial constraints".