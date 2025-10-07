Across Friday night and Saturday (October 3 and 4) the Quarry hosted the Shropshire Festivals event, which has become a mainstay in the county calendar.

The organisers have shared a host of pictures from the weekend as thousands of people enjoyed the county's take on the famous German beer festival.

Here's a gallery of stunning shots from a fun-filled event - captured by Bright G.

Shropshire Oktoberfest took place over the weekend. Picture: Bright G

Shropshire Oktoberfest took place over the weekend. Picture: Bright G.

Comedy featured at this year's event. Picture: Bright G

Enjoying the comedy at Shropshire Oktoberfest. Picture: Bright G

Eyes on the fancy dress prize at Shropshire Oktoberfest. Picture: Bright G

Celebrating the German traditions of Oktoberfest. Picture: Bright G

Enjoying a drink while listening to the bands at Shropshire Oktoberfest. Picture: Bright G

The event took place at the Quarry in Shrewsbury. Picture: Bright G

Thousands of people turned out over the two days. Picture: Bright G

There was plenty of live music to enjoy over the weekend. Picture: Bright G

Enjoying the live music at Shropshire Oktoberfest. Picture: Bright G

Thumbs up for Shropshire Oktoberfest. Picture: Bright G

Despite the weather warnings Storm Amy didn't stop the fun at Shropshire Oktoberfest. Picture: Bright G

Thousands of people turned out for the event. Picture: Bright G

The event took place at the Quarry in Shrewsbury. Picture: Bright G

Fancy dress at Shropshire Oktoberfest. Picture: Bright G

Lederhosen featured heavily at Shropshire Oktoberfest. Picture: Bright G

Getting into the Oktoberfest swing of things. Picture: Bright G

Bringing some Viking flavour to the event. Picture: Bright G

Having a laugh and a drink at Shropshire Oktoberfest. Picture: Bright G

Enjoying their time at Shropshire Oktoberfest. Picture: Bright G

Raise your hands for Shropshire Oktoberfest. Picture: Bright G

All smiles for Shropshire Oktoberfest. Picture: Bright G

Brace yourself for Shropshire Oktoberfest. Picture: Bright G

Thousands of people attended the Shrewsbury event. Picture: Bright G

Paul Shuttleworth on stage at Shropshire Oktoberfest. Picture: Bright G

Dirty Rockin Scoundrels performed live at the event. Picture: Bright G

There was a packed line-up of live music at the event. Picture: Bright G

The crowd was treated to a host of live performances. Picture: Bright G

Raise a glass for Shropshire Oktoberfest. Picture: Bright G

Thousands turned out for the event. Picture: Bright G

Enjoying the music at Shropshire Oktoberfest. Picture: Bright G

All smiles for Shropshire Oktoberfest. Picture: Bright G

Live music rocked the marquee throughout the weekend. Picture: Bright G

Getting lost in the music at Shropshire Oktoberfest. Picture: Bright G

The fancy dress competition provided plenty of entertainment. Picture: Bright G

One of the fancy dress finalists. Picture: Bright G

Getting into the Shropshire Oktoberfest swing of things. Picture: Bright G

"So talk us through your outfit". Picture: Bright G

The fancy dress winners. Picture: Bright G

Live music rocked the marquee throughout the festival. Picture: Bright G

Dressed for Shropshire Oktoberfest. Picture: Bright G

Thousands of people attended the event. Picture: Bright G

Dressed for the occasion. Picture: Bright G

Live music entertained the crowds. Picture: Bright G

Bringing Bavaria to Shropshire Oktoberfest. Picture: Bright G

Live bands kept the crowds entertained. Picture: Bright G

Bands performed throughout the event. Picture: Bright G

A host of performers played throughout the event. Picture: Bright G