Shropshire Star
Close

Shropshire Oktoberfest: 50 wunderbar pictures of happy crowds and music turned up loud at Shropshire's biggest party

Shropshire Oktoberfest returned with thousands of people descending on Shrewsbury for the event.

By Dominic Robertson
Published

Across Friday night and Saturday (October 3 and 4) the Quarry hosted the Shropshire Festivals event, which has become a mainstay in the county calendar.

The organisers have shared a host of pictures from the weekend as thousands of people enjoyed the county's take on the famous German beer festival.

Here's a gallery of stunning shots from a fun-filled event - captured by Bright G.

Shropshire Oktoberfest took place over the weekend. Picture: Bright G
Shropshire Oktoberfest took place over the weekend. Picture: Bright G
Shropshire Oktoberfest took place over the weekend. Picture: Bright G.
Shropshire Oktoberfest took place over the weekend. Picture: Bright G.
Comedy featured at this year's event. Picture: Bright G
Comedy featured at this year's event. Picture: Bright G
Enjoying the comedy at Oktoberfest. Picture: Bright G
Enjoying the comedy at Shropshire Oktoberfest. Picture: Bright G
Eyes on the fancy dress prize at Shropshire Oktoberfest. Picture: Bright G
Eyes on the fancy dress prize at Shropshire Oktoberfest. Picture: Bright G
Celebrating the German traditions of Oktoberfest. Picture: Bright G
Celebrating the German traditions of Oktoberfest. Picture: Bright G
Enjoying a drink while listening to the bands at Shropshire Oktoberfest. Picture: Bright G
Enjoying a drink while listening to the bands at Shropshire Oktoberfest. Picture: Bright G
The event took place at the Quarry in Shrewsbury. Picture: Bright G
The event took place at the Quarry in Shrewsbury. Picture: Bright G
Thousands of people turned out over the two days. Picture: Bright G
Thousands of people turned out over the two days. Picture: Bright G
There was plenty of live music to enjoy over the weekend. Picture: Bright G
There was plenty of live music to enjoy over the weekend. Picture: Bright G
Enjoying the live music at Shropshire Oktoberfest. Picture: Bright G
Enjoying the live music at Shropshire Oktoberfest. Picture: Bright G
Thumbs up for Shropshire Oktoberfest. Picture: Bright G
Thumbs up for Shropshire Oktoberfest. Picture: Bright G
Despite the weather warnings Storm Amy didn't stop the fun at Shropshire Oktoberfest. Picture: Bright G
Despite the weather warnings Storm Amy didn't stop the fun at Shropshire Oktoberfest. Picture: Bright G
Thousands of people turned out for the event. Picture: Bright G
Thousands of people turned out for the event. Picture: Bright G
The event took place at the Quarry in Shrewsbury. Picture: Bright G
The event took place at the Quarry in Shrewsbury. Picture: Bright G
Fancy dress at Shropshire Oktoberfest. Picture: Bright G
Fancy dress at Shropshire Oktoberfest. Picture: Bright G
Lederhosen featured heavily at Shropshire Oktoberfest. Picture: Bright G
Lederhosen featured heavily at Shropshire Oktoberfest. Picture: Bright G
Getting into the Oktoberfest swing of things. Picture: Bright G
Getting into the Oktoberfest swing of things. Picture: Bright G
Bringing some Viking flavour to the event. Picture: Bright G
Bringing some Viking flavour to the event. Picture: Bright G
Having a laugh and a drink at Shropshire Oktoberfest. Picture: Bright G
Having a laugh and a drink at Shropshire Oktoberfest. Picture: Bright G
Enjoying their time at Shropshire Oktoberfest. Picture: Bright G
Enjoying their time at Shropshire Oktoberfest. Picture: Bright G
Raise your hands for Shropshire Oktoberfest. Picture: Bright G
Raise your hands for Shropshire Oktoberfest. Picture: Bright G
All smiles for Shropshire Oktoberfest. Picture: Bright G
All smiles for Shropshire Oktoberfest. Picture: Bright G
Brace yourself for Shropshire Oktoberfest. Picture: Bright G
Brace yourself for Shropshire Oktoberfest. Picture: Bright G
Thousands of people attended the Shrewsbury event. Picture: Bright G
Thousands of people attended the Shrewsbury event. Picture: Bright G
Paul Shuttleworth on stage at Shropshire Oktoberfest. Picture: Bright G
Paul Shuttleworth on stage at Shropshire Oktoberfest. Picture: Bright G
Dirty Rockin Scoundrels performed live at the event. Picture: Bright G
Dirty Rockin Scoundrels performed live at the event. Picture: Bright G
There was a packed line-up of live music at the event. Picture: Bright G
There was a packed line-up of live music at the event. Picture: Bright G
The crowd was treated to a host of live performances. Picture: Bright G
The crowd was treated to a host of live performances. Picture: Bright G
Raise a glass for Shropshire Oktoberfest. Picture: Bright G
Raise a glass for Shropshire Oktoberfest. Picture: Bright G
Thousands turned out for the event. Picture: Bright G
Thousands turned out for the event. Picture: Bright G
Enjoying the music at Shropshire Oktoberfest. Picture: Bright G
Enjoying the music at Shropshire Oktoberfest. Picture: Bright G
All smiles for Shropshire Oktoberfest. Picture: Bright G
All smiles for Shropshire Oktoberfest. Picture: Bright G
Live music rocked the marquee throughout the weekend. Picture: Bright G
Live music rocked the marquee throughout the weekend. Picture: Bright G
Getting lost in the music at Shropshire Oktoberfest. Picture: Bright G
Getting lost in the music at Shropshire Oktoberfest. Picture: Bright G
The fancy dress competition provided plenty of entertainment. Picture: Bright G
The fancy dress competition provided plenty of entertainment. Picture: Bright G
One of the fancy dress finalists. Picture: Bright G
One of the fancy dress finalists. Picture: Bright G
Getting into the Shropshire Oktoberfest swing of things. Picture: Bright G
Getting into the Shropshire Oktoberfest swing of things. Picture: Bright G
"So talk us through your outfit". Picture: Bright G
"So talk us through your outfit". Picture: Bright G
The fancy dress winners. Picture: Bright G
The fancy dress winners. Picture: Bright G
Live music rocked the marquee throughout the festival. Picture: Bright G
Live music rocked the marquee throughout the festival. Picture: Bright G
Dressed for Shropshire Oktoberfest. Picture: Bright G
Dressed for Shropshire Oktoberfest. Picture: Bright G
Thousands of people attended the event. Picture: Bright G
Thousands of people attended the event. Picture: Bright G
Dressed for the occasion. Picture: Bright G
Dressed for the occasion. Picture: Bright G
Live music entertained the crowds. Picture: Bright G
Live music entertained the crowds. Picture: Bright G
Bringing Bavaria to Shropshire Oktoberfest. Picture: Bright G
Bringing Bavaria to Shropshire Oktoberfest. Picture: Bright G
Live bands kept the crowds entertained. Picture: Bright G
Live bands kept the crowds entertained. Picture: Bright G
Bands performed throughout the event. Picture: Bright G
Bands performed throughout the event. Picture: Bright G
A host of performers played throughout the event. Picture: Bright G
A host of performers played throughout the event. Picture: Bright G
Thousands of people attended the event. Picture: Bright G
Thousands of people attended the event. Picture: Bright G