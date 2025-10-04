Returning to the town-centre park for the eighth time the festival has become a fixture in the county's calendar, with organisers Shropshire Festivals billing the occasion as 'Shropshire's biggest party'.

Hosted in giant marquees at the bottom of the Shrewsbury park any thoughts of Storm Amy were quickly banished as drinkers settled in to a Saturday of beer, music, comedy, lederhosen, and more.

The festival opened on Friday evening before the full-day event began on Saturday at noon.

Running until 10pm the event included a packed line-up of live music and comedy - along with scores of local brewers and drinks producers to keep the beer flowing throughout the afternoon and into the evening.

With more than 10,000 people expected to have come through the gates over the weekend, drinkers flocked from wide and far to get their own taste of Shropshire's take on the famous German beer festival.

Two of those who didn't have too far to travel were friends from Telford, Gabriel Evans, 47, and his pal Creed, 58.

Creed and Gabriel Evans from Telford take a break from Viking re-enactment to enjoy Shropshire Oktoberfest.

The pair - both in possession of spectacular beards - are no stranger to dressing up, taking part in Viking re-enactment in their spare time.

Both had donned Oktoberfest-style shorts and socks for the occasion, but instead of the usual Shropshire Festivals cup for their beverages, the Viking enthusiasts had brought their own special drinking vessels - stunning cow horns.

Gabriel said they had made the event an annual fixture having been to the past five or six Oktoberfests.

Drinkers settling in shortly after Oktoberfest opened at noon on Saturday.

Asked what makes keeps them coming back he said: "Live music, local bands, great beer."

Creed said they both loved the Oompah band - famous for playing traditional German tunes, bringing Bavaria to life.

Radio Rumours kicked off the live music at Shropshire Oktoberfest.

Visitors from further afield were five friends from Hay on Wye, all kitted out in traditional lederhosen, and led by Nathan Morgan who has been "seven or eight times" before.

Asked what make the festival a must-attend event he said: "Beer and live music - there's not much more you want is there!"

The gang of friends from Hay on Wye working their way through their £250 beer kitty.

While Nathan was a veteran Oktoberfest reveller, his friend Brian Price was visiting for the first time and said he was eager to see what it was all about, adding: "This lot have been lots of times and always say it is brilliant."

The group said they were staying in Shrewsbury and planning on remaining for the duration, with a kitty of £250 for drinks.

Kirsty Fereday and her mother-in-law Pat enjoying a drink at Shropshire Oktoberfest.

Brian added: "If anyone beats that let us know!"

Meanwhile married couple Mark and Sarah Woods hail from Liverpool but they have made the event an annual occasion.

Mark and Sarah Woods from Liverpool getting into the Oktoberfest swing of things.

Mark, 53, said: "I won some tickets years ago with Wye Valley Brewery and came with a mate and we had an absolute ball. I said to Sarah I have got to get you down there and we have been coming ever since."

Sarah said: "It's a great atmosphere, great fun, and great bands."

Neil Walker, Jane Walker, Debbie Long and Dave Long at Shropshire Oktoberfest.

She added that the first year they had come dressed in their more conventional clothes, but had soon changed their minds after seeing some of the others enjoying the party.

There were plenty of laughs at Shropshire Oktoberfest.

She said: "We saw a few and we were like, 'we are definitely getting dressed up next year'."

Tom Earp, Percie Russell and Emily Brogden from Shropshire Scratchings Company, keeping people in tasty snacks at Shropshire Oktoberfest.

Elizabeth Reeves was part of a group of six who were enjoying the event, including Mark Norman and his fiancee Alison, both from Leighton.

Pizzas were some of the many fresh-cooked culinary treats on offer at Shropshire Oktoberfest.

Dressed for the occasion the group have been a number of times before and Elizabeth said: "The atmosphere is great, everyone is here to have fun, I love all the dancing and there's always great live music."

Maddy Forbes from Shrewsbury Gin which was serving up the sumptious spirit at Shropshire Oktoberfest.

Asked if they were planning on staying until close Elizabeth added: "We are here until they throw us out."

The silent disco was one of the many attractions at Shropshire Oktoberfest.

Phil Noake, Tony Artis, Lee Baker and Kayleigh Brock, at Shropshire Oktoberfest.

Henry Cadwell cooking up some pizza perfection at Shropshire Oktoberfest.

Stuart Ralph in charge of the authentic German sausages - perfect for an Oktoberfest snack.

There were plenty of tasty ciders for those wanting a switch from beer.

Dan Card and Nikki Parker who were keeping the revellers refreshed at Shropshire Oktoberfest.