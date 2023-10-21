Notification Settings

Families ready for spooky Halloween rave in Shrewsbury

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyShrewsbury entertainmentPublished:

Families will be throwing spooky shapes at a Halloween rave at one of the county's main nightclubs this weekend.

The Big Fish Little Fish family Halloween rave is coming to The Buttermarket this Sunday
The Buttermarket in Shrewsbury will be hosting the Big Fish Little Fish party this Sunday, October 22.

World-touring DJ Joe Hunt will be on the decks, and organisers say attendees can expect a big dose of spine-tingling, nostalgia-inducing speed garage, house and bone-rattling bassline tunes from your younger-years - this time with kids in tow.

The family-only dance floor will be filled with bubbles, balloons, confetti cannons and snow foam - inside a real nightclub environment with lighting effects, screens and a licenced bar.

Sophie Parekh, regional manager for Big Fish Little Fish, said: “I’m so excited to return to Shrewsbury, the crowd last time was incredible!”

If party-goers need a break from dancing, there will also be free Halloween craft activities and for younger ravers, there will be a "baby chill" area with foam mats - perfect for a mid-rave stretch.

A face painting stall will be available as well as tuck shop. The fancy dress theme is Halloween – optional but encouraged.

Tickets are £11 for adults, £8 for children (plus booking fees) and free for babies. The event runs from 2pm to 4.30pm.

Advance booking is recommend. Tickets are available at: eventbrite.co.uk/e/big-fish-little-fish-shrewsbury-halloween-ish-family-rave-tickets-526835187227?aff=PR

Big Fish Little Fish started in July 2013 with a party for 300 people with children at the Effra Social in Brixton. They now play regularly all over the UK, Ireland and Australia and raved with hundreds of thousands of families.

The organisers are seasoned clubbers and parents, creating events for families, inspired by their love of clubbing.

