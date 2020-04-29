Shropshire Vintage Show cancelled due to Covid-19

The show, which was scheduled to take place at the West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury from July 4 to 5, is the latest in a host of showpiece events to fall victim to the coronavirus crisis.

A statement from the Mid Shropshire Vintage Club, the show organisers read: "It is with great sadness that we have decided to cancel this years' Shropshire Vintage Show. This would have been the 33rd annual show.

"The committee feels that there is too much uncertainty over the length of lockdown and what will happen after with large public gatherings going forward.

"In the interest of the safety of everyone, the club's absolute priority, it is felt safer to cancel the 2020 show.

"Everyone who has applied to exhibit or to have stall at the show is being contacted and full refunds of entry costs will be made. Please email show secretary Lance Jackson or contact us if this affects you if you have not heard anything by May 18.

"Please wait until this date to give the committee time to contact everyone affected."