Full line-up announced for Shrewsbury comedy festival

As ever, the weekend kicks off with a Festival Jesters show at Theatre Severn, hosted by regular compere Dan Nightingale and headlined by Edinburgh Festival Award Winning joke writer and prolific performer Adam Rowe.

Among the many Edinburgh Festival previews and works in progress from the likes of Radio 4’s Tom Wrigglesworth, recent Mock The Week debutant Chris Washington and bona fide “next big thing” Scott Bennett, there are a number of innovative new shows that organisers hope will catch the imagination of the public.

Festival co-director Kevin Bland said: "We’ve always tried to bring something a little different to each festival and this year we’re proud to bring an all female line up show, Funny Girls.

"The female gender is under appreciated and under used in the world of stand up comedy and hopefully we can provide a showcase for future festivals too.

"In addition, we’ll have an improv show, I’m No Expert But… hosted by Danny McLoughlin which invites guest comedians to deliver an impromptu lecture on a subject that is only revealed to them during the show and we have a fun quiz hosted by Britpop legends Shed Seven’s drummer, Alan Leach – or as he’s better known - Alan Shed.

Dan Nightingale

"We are also delighted to welcome on board some new venues for this year - The Hole In The Wall, Nerdy Café and Oil Bar."

The Gala Show rounds off the weekend, and as four amazing acts have already been announced tickets are selling fast.

Quintessentially English sarcasm from Simon Evans is mixed with the sardonic outpourings of Canadian iconoclast Tom Stade, powerful polemic from Aussie heavy metallist Steve Hughes and out and out silliness from The Raymond and Mr Timpkins Revue – and there are still two more acts to be announced.

The festival runs from July 16 to 19.

The full line-up and tickets for all shows are available from Theatre Severn.