Laughs aplenty at Theatre Severn

John Widdicombe, star of The Last Leg, Have I Got News for You, A League of Their Own and Live at The Apollo, will be on stage in October with his show 'Bit Much'.

Stand-up comedian, viral blogger and best-selling author Sam Avery, also known as The Learner Parent, will appear in July. Tickets for both shows are now on sale.

At 10am on Friday (7), tickets for Mock The Week star Ed Byrne, who has also appeared on Top Gear, The Pilgrimage and QI as well as Live at The Apollo, will go on sale for his brand new show for 2019 'If I'm Honest'. He will be at the theatre in October.

The trio join a long line of comedians scheduled to appear at the theatre next year.

Tickets for Jason Manford's show in January and a repeat visit in March are selling well - with only a few left.

Taskmaster star and Have I Got News for You panellist Nish Kumar will be on stage in February closely followed by BBC Three's Stupid Man and Live at the Electric Russell Kane.

In March it is the turn of Hal Crutchenden, Julian Clary and Ed Gamble with just a few tickets left, while Henning Wehn has already sold out and there is a waiting list.

Fresh from his controversial appearance on Strictly Come Dancing, Sean Walsh will be at the theatre in April and Paul Merton, captain from Have I Got News for You will appear in May.

Former I'm A Celebrity star Shappi Khorsandi is back in June and in July it is the turn of Gyles Brandreath, regular of the One Show and ex-MP.

The summer continues with the Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival which takes place in July. Previous acts to appear are Wem's very own Greg Davies, Brummie comedian Joe Lycett and Shrewsbury regular Russell Kane.

For more information and to book tickets call the Theatre Severn box office on 01743 281281 or go to theatresevern.co.uk