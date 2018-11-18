Choc-a-block at Shrewsbury Chocolate Festival - with pictures

In its fifth year, Shrewsbury Chocolate Festival took place at St Mary's Church, and saw chocolate connoisseurs flock from all around the country to attend.

The festival opened yesterday(SAT) and was continuing today(SUN).

After a successful event in the Quarry last year, the festival moved back to its birthplace of the church near the top of Pride Hill, meaning the thousands that entered could do so for free.

Organiser and award-winning chocolatier, Julia Viani, of Toot Sweets, said the festival aimed to get people to come away with more than just a sweet treat.

"We wanted people to come and learn about the ethos of chocolate, with workshops on how it's made and how it should taste.

"Hosting it in the church means it can remain free and as many people as possible can come and learn about chocolate without an entry fee."

Zara Snell with some of her chocolates

The church was packed full of chocolate lovers, with dozens of stalls selling variants including curry flavour, pumpkin flavour, limoncello and amaretto.

Advertising

Customers could be assured of the quality, as all of the traders at the festival have previously won Great Taste, national or international awards.

With more than 10,000 people attending in the Quarry last year, this year's festival was expecting about 5,000 visitors over the two days.

"This is our fourth time in the church now after the one year at the Quarry," added Julia.

"The infrastructure wasn't there for us financially to make the marquee big enough to hold that many people again, but it's not all about the numbers, as everyone we're getting in is enjoying the festival and walking out with something.

"We've had some lovely comments from both traders and visitors to the festival, so this year has no doubt been another success."