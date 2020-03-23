Phillip Schofield: I’m doing my own make-up because of coronavirus

This Morning host Phillip Schofield is doing his own make-up for the show because of coronavirus restrictions.

ITV bosses have pledged to keep This Morning on air “for as long as possible”.

Schofield, 57, filmed himself with co-host Holly Willoughby in the make-up room before the show went on air and shared the clip on his Instagram story.

Phillip Schofield on Instagram (Screengrab/Instagram/PA)

“Well this is a bit of a first – no glam squad now,” he said.

“I’ve just made myself up,” he added, showing fans his foundation and a selection of brushes.

“I don’t think I look like Barbara Cartland,” he joked of the late novelist, who was known for her brightly coloured make-up.

“Do I look all right?”

Phillip Schofield shows fans his make-up (Screengrab/Instagram/PA)

Earlier, on Good Morning Britain, Piers Morgan told viewers: “It’s weird from a technical point of view, so few people are here. We’re all basically keeping our distance.”

He quipped: “People have been seeing me and running for cover – that’s like a normal day for me!”

And he joked of Schofield’s decision to reveal he is gay: “It’s weird for you, Phil – you come out and everyone goes in!”

An extended version of Good Morning Britain now airs from 6am until 10am and features Charlotte Hawkins as co-host until 9am, with Lorraine Kelly joining Morgan for the remainder of the programme.

Schofield later introduced This Morning, saying: “We are sitting a bit further apart… It feels weird.”

Willoughby added: “I’m really looking forward to that moment, however far off in the distance… to give you a big hug. It’s the one thing I feel we really need.”