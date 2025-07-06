Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne bids farewell with Black Sabbath reunion

Rock superstar Ozzy Osbourne bid farewell to fans with a Black Sabbath reunion in his final ever live performance.

The legendary rocker told thousands of heavy metal enthusiasts at Villa Park, Birmingham – a stone’s throw from where Black Sabbath was formed in 1968 – that it was “so good to be on this stage” as he performed his last set from a large black throne.

Osbourne and his fellow original Black Sabbath members – Tony Iommi, Terence “Geezer” Butler and Bill Ward – were the last to appear on stage as part of a star-studded line-up for the Back to the Beginning concert.

Among the bands performing were Anthrax, Metallica and Guns N’Roses, and there were messages of thanks from other celebrities, including Jack Black, Ricky Gervais and Dolly Parton.

Bassist Terence ‘Geezer’ Butler, drummer Bill Ward, singer Ozzy Osbourne and guitarist Tony Iommi pictured in 2005 (PA)

Osbourne – who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019 – plans to continue to record music, but said that the concert marked the end for him performing live.

The 76-year-old, nicknamed the Prince of Darkness, entered the stage for the final time by rising on his throne through a trap door.

He started the performance by saying: “Let me hear you. Are you ready? Let the madness begin!”

Later, he added: “It’s so good to be on this f****** stage. You have no idea. I f****** love you all. Let me see your hands in the air. You are the best, each and every one of you. God bless you all.”

In an emotional moment, Ozzy said: “I don’t know what to say, man, I’ve been laid up for like six years. You have no idea how I feel – thank you from the bottom of my heart.

“You’re all f****** special. Let’s go crazy, come on.”

The rocker – who wore his signature black attire and thick eye makeup – sang five songs in his own set, with fans waving torches from their phones during Mama, I’m Coming Home.

He finished his performance with Crazy Train, before confetti rained over a packed Villa Park.

After a short break, he re-entered the stage to join the rest of Black Sabbath – for the first time in 20 years – in a special reunion.

The band performed some of their greatest hits to the adoration of the crowd, ending with a rendition of Paranoid for the ultimate send-off.

Ozzy Osbourne and wife Sharon at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards in 2018 (PA)

Fans chanted “Ozzy, Ozzy, Ozzy” as the rock legend thanked and blew kisses to those in attendance, before departing in an emotional ending to cap off an illustrious career on stage.

Video messages from celebrities made clear the impact both Osbourne and Black Sabbath have had on the music industry.

In one of the messages before his performance, Sir Elton John told Osbourne: “You are one of the most remarkable singers of our time.

“You are the king, you are the legend.

“You’ve been through so much crap in the last few years – I hope this is the best day of your life so far.”

In his message, taken in the bath, Gervais quipped: “My everlasting memory of you will be from when we were on the Graham Norton Show together, and they had to stop the recording because we both needed a piss, so maybe have one before you go on stage tonight. Have a great one.”

Dozens of fans also sent in personal videos that were broadcast at the event, crediting Osbourne and Black Sabbath for inventing heavy metal and thanking them for their generational influence on music.