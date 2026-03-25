Mogwai hail ‘special’ experience at Teenage Cancer Trust show

Rock band Mogwai have entranced the audience at the Royal Albert Hall with a selection of their intense anthems.

The band, formed in Glasgow in 1995, played a range of tracks from their 11 studio albums.

Taking to the stage singer Stuart Braithwaite said “It’s good to be here in London”, before opening with Yes! I Am a Long Way From Home from their 1997 debut Mogwai Young Team, followed by Hi Chaos from last year’s The Bad Fire.

Mogwai performing during the Teenage Cancer Trust show (Jonathan Brady/PA)

As well as their instrumental tracks, Braithwaite sang numbers such as Cody and Ritchie Sacramento.

The concert was held as part of the annual series of events organised in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust.

This year’s programme has been curated by The Cure’s Robert Smith, who also chose Elbow, Manic Street Preachers, my bloody valentine, Garbage and Wolf Alice, as well as comedy stars, to headline the shows.

Sir Roger Daltrey, lead singer of The Who, introduced a group of young people who had been supported by the charity before the band took to the stage.

Sir Roger Daltrey talking to the audience at the Royal Albert Hall (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Before playing Killing All The Flies, Braithwaite said: “We want to dedicate this song to Robert for inviting us to play.”

Before playing Remurdered, Braithwaite said: “I want to thank you all for coming down and supporting the charity. We met some of the kids and it’s really special so we’d like to dedicate this.”

They finished the main set with the upbeat Lion Rumpus before coming back for an encore of May Nothing But Happiness Come Through Your Door and Mogwai Fear Satan.

Craven Faults earlier performed a set of his long-form electronic compositions made using banks of modular synthesisers and a vintage tape machine, preceded by singer-songwriter Annika Kilkenny, from Co Kilkenny.